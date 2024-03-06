Life In Focus: Ameer Abdullah and the art of being human
By Rachel Gossen | Digital Managing Editor
Ameer Abdullah sat down quietly on a stool in his Henderson, Nevada, apartment. His piercing brown eyes watched as the crew set up cameras and lights to film this .
"What kind of camera are you guys using?"
"Is the shot good? Should I move to my left?"
Ameer is not your typical football player. It sounds cliché, but it's true.
Books scattered on the table next to a laptop, crystals laid out on the windowsill, a guitar propped up by the couch, plants soaking up the sunlight on a hot Las Vegas day. Art pieces of Malcolm X and Jimi Hendrix adorn the walls and meditative music plays through speakers; Ameer is a man of many interests and his apartment is a culmination of everything that's important to him – football, history, film, music, art, culture – yet I quickly found that he is someone who cannot be defined.
Ameer was the ninth child welcomed into the Abdullah family in Homewood, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham.
Without any other relatives nearby, the 11-member family formed a very close bond, filling the house with loudness, laughter and occasional sibling squabbles.
His eight, older siblings – two brothers and six sisters with a 18-year age difference between oldest and youngest – and parents, Kareem Sr. and Aisha, have all played a part in inspiring Ameer to reach his greatest heights.
In fact, the NFL player with a nine-year career could even be considered the odd one out in the highly accomplished family made up of attorneys, musicians, doctors, business owners, bankers and journalists.
"All the influence that I got from them, as you can hear all the different things that they do, really gave me probably the most well-rounded perspective to head into life with," he said. "I saw everything from people who are into politics, people who are into legislature, and then you have people who are into music, so I feel like I became really well-rounded growing up in our household."
While he had many people to look up to, being the youngest child comes with the territory of developing a tough skin, fast.
"He definitely had a chip on his shoulder," said his brother, Kareem Jr. "He was always fighting to be heard, fighting back when we would tease him and pick on him. He's always had that mentality of like, 'I'm not gonna sit here and let them pick on me, I'm gonna defend myself.' And even when he didn't need to defend himself, he was very assertive with, you know, his opinions and his thoughts."
Just four years apart but sharing the exact same birthday, Ameer was often Kareem's shadow – hanging out with Kareem's friends, listening to music, playing video games and playing sports together in the neighborhood.
Kareem saw one distinct thing about his sibling, though. He was always more athletically advanced than other kids his age.
"We didn't have a lot of money at the time," Ameer said. "Playing park league football was kind of expensive. You've got to get your own pads; you've got to do all these things. My brother would beg my dad, like, 'You've got to let him play. He's good.'"
"I was like his unofficial coach because I would always see the potential in him," Kareem added. "He was just way faster and stronger than all the other kids."
Then, there was the day where Kareem Sr. stopped to watch his youngest son playing in the yard, catching the ball and avoiding every tackle from kids four years older than him. The next day, Kareem Jr. handed their dad the youth league sign-up sheet.
"From that point on, my dad was at every single game with the camcorder, recording everything, even up to college," Ameer said smiling. "I remember my dad used to sit in the stands, and he would have headphones on. He would listen to the TV or the radio copy, just to get the breakdown of what's going on. … He's my No. 1 supporter still to this day."
According to the Abdullah kids, their parents always seemed to give an even, calm presence in their home, fostering creativity and open-mindedness – with Kareem Sr. often serving as their own personal Mr. Miyagi, especially when his youngest son was frustrated by football.
"He doesn't give you the answers, but he gives you a jewel or nugget that will have you thinking about it even years later, you know?" Kareem Jr. said.
Those jewels that he still hands out even though his kids are in their 30s and 40s include "Set your own standard" and
And one of Ameer's favorites: "Genius is persistence in disguise."