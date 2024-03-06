Life In Focus: Ameer Abdullah and the art of being human

If there's one way to describe Ameer, it's that he doesn't like to be stagnant.

Filmmaking started as a side hobby, working on promotional shoots for companies like lululemon and BestBuy while living in Minneapolis during his tenure with the Vikings.

It was in Minnesota where he met Uzoma Obasi, an artist, fellow creative and now friend/business partner.

Ameer originally hired Obasi as a videographer for a YouTube series he wanted to make, but as they got to know each other, they realized their similarities and desire to create.

"There's no one box that fits Ameer," Obasi said. "It allows me to think bigger and think more than what I thought was possible. Working with him expands my mind, expands the boundary of what I think is possible."

Obasi asked if Ameer would like to join him as an assistant, but the running back knew that outside of football, he wanted to work on his own terms.

The two ultimately teamed up to create an apparel brand called Creative House, which has now evolved into their production company that put out "Joshua Tree."

"We knew that we had a bigger passion for film, both separately," Obasi said. "We get to make the rules when it comes to what we're doing with our own stuff. Now, we are working on a couple different scripts together. We're going with the flow as far as not really tying ourselves down to anything and any boundaries."

Ameer's creative ambitions leveled up when co-writing scripts and co-producing, including a 2019 thriller titled "Hell on the Border," but it wasn't enough to keep him satisfied.

In the midst of the pandemic in 2020, he picked up the book, "Save the Cat," which detailed every step of the film industry from scriptwriting to storyboarding to pitching.

This led to the development of his first written show, which he described as an "intellectual animated adult comedy" that showcases his self-proclaimed cynical humor he shares with his siblings.

"For me, I've always kind of been a little bit more daring in my thoughts, my actions or my decisions," Ameer said. "I've been pitching it around to other producers, and they love it. Now we're at the point where we're in the production stage and the animation is becoming more real."

In addition to the animated series, he's working with Obasi on a mockumentary style sitcom à la The Office, in which two completely different worlds come together to dismantle stereotypes. (That's all we can tell you as it's another secret project).

These aren't just offseason projects either. He's a strong believer in the "power of making a schedule" and setting monthly checkpoints to achieve a goal – whether it's a simple or ground-breaking goal.

When in season, his typical day involves the daily football practices and workouts, where his schedule is made by the coaching staff, followed by going through the playbook for the week and then transitioning to his scriptwriting or collaborations with an animator over video calls toward the end of the day. If he has downtime, he'll either double back to the playbook or script, whichever he feels needs more of his attention at the time.

What sounds like a packed schedule and a balancing act is really just Ameer's outlet that feeds his desire to constantly grow and learn.

"I'm probably writing like six scripts right now," he said laughing. "Some of the content, it's all over the place. It will probably make my mom cry. It's a lot of stories that I've been through at a very young age. Things that I've seen, things that I've experienced, that I think using this as a therapeutic outlet for myself, to express and to get out on the big screen that I know will be much more beneficial than just for me, is definitely a goal of mine."

The thought of failing – in any area of his life – doesn't seem to ever occur to Ameer, and maybe that's a symptom of the confidence instilled in him by his parents and siblings.

"With six sisters, I was surrounded by feminine energy that was also very strong and sturdy. They were nurturers, but at the same time, they were very self-aware. They had standards and they had boundaries that they set for themselves."

While he gleaned so much from his parents and older siblings, over time, he's poured back equal amounts into each of them.