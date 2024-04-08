'I'm not going to stop': How an underdog mentality has fueled Antonio Pierce's career

"He wasn't going to be denied"

After becoming a standout linebacker at Arizona, it was back to the bottom of the hill when entering professional football.

Pierce's name wasn't called during the 2001 NFL Draft; however, he got a shot to prove himself at Washington's Training Camp located at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and was later signed as an undrafted free agent. With this opportunity to make his childhood NFL dreams become a reality, it was time to start climbing back up the hill.

"A lot of guys view the Pac-10 as being soft. When Antonio was a rookie, he told me he was fighting every day," said Briggs. "One of the stories he told me was that he literally fought every day [in Training Camp]. As a linebacker and an undrafted free agent, he had to earn every inch."

LaVar Arrington was the heralded All-American linebacker from Penn State taken by Washington with the second overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, and a teammate of Pierce's at both Washington and the Giants.

But before making it to the league, Arrington's first recollection of Pierce is from August 28, 1999, when the Nittany Lions faced off against the Arizona Wildcats.

"I remembered him because he blew Larry Johnson up on one of the opening kickoffs," Arrington recalled. "He was on that field in No. 45 and then ended up being an undrafted free agent my second year in the league in Washington."

Arrington was deemed the franchise's future cornerstone in the linebacking corps, expected to churn out Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections – which he eventually did. As for a UDFA Pierce, expectations paled in comparison.

"I just remember him being a raw dude," Arrington said. "Undersized. I didn't know if he would make the team."

Just like at Mount San Antonio and Arizona, his persistence would pay off. Not only did Pierce make the 53-man roster, but he also started eight games in 2001.

"His work ethic, his I.Q., his attention to detail was so phenomenal," Arrington said. "It was undeniable that regardless of anything else, this was a dude that you had to have on your team. He had a spirit about him, an underdog mentality. He wasn't going to be denied what he felt was supposed to be his. That was his mentality. That's what it felt like. There was no surprise that he ended up getting on the field and being a starter."

Ryan Clark felt a kinship to Pierce as his path to the league resembled Pierce's much more than Arrington's. The Super Bowl-winning safety signed with Washington in 2004 after spending two seasons with the New York Giants. As an undrafted free agent out of LSU, like Pierce, he had to grind his way onto the roster.

Going into the 2004 season, Pierce and Clark were slated to be backups. However, an injury to starting linebacker Micheal Barrow opened a door for Pierce and he never looked back.

Starting all 16 games, he racked up a career-high 114 tackles along with five pass deflections and two interceptions. Injuries in the secondary also afforded Clark the chance to have a breakout season alongside Pierce.

"Him being the play-caller and me being a younger safety on the team, I just realized how smart he was, how good he was at aligning everybody, putting people in the right spot and anticipating what was coming," Clark said. "Our intelligence on the football field matched."

"We were trying to make it together," continued Clark. "That's what made our thing cool is all the synergy and all the commonalities. Being undrafted and understanding we're probably not as talented as some of the other guys on the team, we found ways to continue making ourselves valuable."

Through the hardships of that 2004 season, Pierce and Clark formed a friendship that's stood the test of time off the field. Clark found a fascination with Pierce as a person, considering how culturally different the Compton, California, product was from himself – a New Orleans, Louisiana, native. Clark would always put on his Sunday best for gamedays, while Pierce routinely donned a Los Angeles Dodgers fitted cap, Dickies khakis and a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors.

They bonded over being young fathers, spending holidays and ritual postgame meals together. This included Clark flying out to Southern California to spend time with Pierce's family and help run drills at his first ever youth football camp.

"We're out there in Compton and at camp and the field didn't have any damn grass bro," joked Clark. "It's all dirt, but the kids acted just like AP. It's so cool to see someone go back to where he comes from and he's still the same.