Answering The Call: Jason Horowitz is living his dream as Raiders play-by-play announcer 

While Horowitz may not have started at the Worldwide Leader in Sports, he joined CBS Sports out of college as the host for a new internet video series – CBS SportsLine.

"A half-hour show on the internet in 2005? I'd be willing to bet eight people watched. But it was an unbelievable opportunity."

From there, Horowitz branched out at CBS, calling college football and college basketball, including NCAA Tournament games. He also got opportunities to broadcast with Westwood One, Big 10 Network, SiriusXM and finally – in a full circle moment – ESPN.

And yet, the job has always been the same: being the voice of a team.

"In the history of football, particularly the history of the NFL, there are 32 franchises, so there are only 32 of these jobs," he says. "There are certain franchises that stand out in the history of the NFL more than others, and there's no question that the Raiders are in that upper echelon of the history of importance of this league."

Longtime sportscaster Jim Gray, who met Horowitz years ago through Westwood One, was one of many to see the inate ability in Horowitz to perfectly describe and give context to a play as it unfolds in a genuine manner.

"He just has amazing likability," Gray says. "He has tremendous credibility because of his preparation. And his voice is terrific. When I was asked my opinion, it wasn't hard for me. I said, 'This is a guy you should talk to. This is a guy who I think is really, really good.' And I knew him as a human being.