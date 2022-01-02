Two-Minute Drill: Another good start from Hunter Renfrow

Jan 02, 2022 at 11:33 AM
Levi Edwards

Slot Machine open in Indy

The Raiders offense is receiving another do-it-all performance from Hunter Renfrow in the first half.

The slot receiver is four catches away from 100 receptions from the season, and has racked up four catches for 36 yards in the first half. Renfrow also returned two punts for 48 yards.

Moving forward

The Raiders have been getting the upper hand on their opposition by methodically moving the ball.

In the first half, the Raiders owned the time of possession battle by nearly seven minutes. Additionally, the Raiders have gone 3-of-8 on third downs, while the Colts have gone 1-of-5 on third down. Derek Carr has been fairly accurate within the first half, completing 83 percent of his passes with 91 yards in the first half.

The Raiders defense must continue to do what they can to keep their offense on the field.

JT doing his thing

You're going to win and lose your fair share of battles going up against the Colts' Jonathan Taylor.

The Raiders defense saw some success against the NFL's leading rusher earlier in the game, however the running back started to pick things up as the game continued. Taylor leads both teams in rushing yards in the game with 57 yards and a touchdown.

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. Colts

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

