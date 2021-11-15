Two-Minute Drill: Find you a punter who can force a fumble

Nov 14, 2021 at 06:46 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Punter Hit Stick

The biggest shift of momentum for the Raiders came from of all players, their punter.

Down 7-0 in the second quarter, Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes was in the midst of running a very promising punt return with not too many players left in his path to a touchdown – except for AJ Cole.

The punter was able to make a sound tackle on Hughes and forced a fumble that was recovered by Foster Moreau﻿, giving the Raiders back the ball near the 50-yard line. The forced fumble by Cole resulted in a six-yard touchdown grab from Hunter Renfrow﻿.

Keep Moving

While the Raiders have had some troubles moving the chains, Derek Carr has been playing efficient football so far. The quarterback ended the first half going 9-of-11 for 62 yards and a touchdown. The offense could use more from their leader in the second half.

Death, taxes, Mahomes to Kelce

The quarterback-tight end connection of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce has been a detriment to the Raiders defense in the first half. The two have combined for seven receptions and 89 yards. Of course, the Silver and Black will need to make adjustments to limit Kelce in the second half, but that's easier said than done.

