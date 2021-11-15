Charles Woodson receives Hall of Fame ring during special pregame ceremony

Nov 14, 2021 at 05:48 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Woodson_v2thumb_111421
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Before the Raiders' kicked off against the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the best to don the Silver and Black was celebrated for taking his place among in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Raiders legend Charles Woodson was presented with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence from retired Hall of Fame President & Executive Director David Baker surrounded by fellow Hall of Fame Raiders including Jim Otto, Fred Biletnikoff, Art Shell and fellow Class of 2021 enshrinee Tom Flores.

Behind C-Wood, a large banner bearing his name and number stretched across the field while his bronze bust that sits in the Hall of Fame was on display beside the podium as he addressed Raider Nation.

"You guys have stuck with me through thick and thin," Woodson told fans. "From a young player who was ... out there doing my own thing to when I came back for a second time. One thing I didn't imagine was how you guys would receive me when I came back, but man. I told you that night, my last game at the Coliseum, that you guys welcomed me back with open arms and I'll always appreciate that and I'll never forget that moment."

He ended his speech with the iconic Raaaaaaaiiiiders! chant, leaving the crowd perfectly pumped up for an AFC West division showdown on the gridiron.

Woodson, who was inducted into Canton on Aug. 8, played in 154 games for the Raiders across 11 seasons. The nine-time Pro Bowler was the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks, and stills owns two Raiders career records for forced fumbles (18) and pass deflections (84).

Related Links

Pregame sights from Week 10 vs. Chiefs

Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) arrives to the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

\Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
\Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and Hall of Famer Tom Flores before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and Hall of Famer Tom Flores before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is presented his Hall of Fame ring before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is presented his Hall of Fame ring before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is presented his Hall of Fame ring before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is presented his Hall of Fame ring before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is presented his Hall of Fame ring before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is presented his Hall of Fame ring before the Raiders' regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertising