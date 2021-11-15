Charles Woodson receives Hall of Fame ring during special pregame ceremony

Before the Raiders' kicked off against the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the best to don the Silver and Black was celebrated for taking his place among in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Raiders legend Charles Woodson was presented with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence from retired Hall of Fame President & Executive Director David Baker surrounded by fellow Hall of Fame Raiders including Jim Otto, Fred Biletnikoff, Art Shell and fellow Class of 2021 enshrinee Tom Flores.
Behind C-Wood, a large banner bearing his name and number stretched across the field while his bronze bust that sits in the Hall of Fame was on display beside the podium as he addressed Raider Nation.
"You guys have stuck with me through thick and thin," Woodson told fans. "From a young player who was ... out there doing my own thing to when I came back for a second time. One thing I didn't imagine was how you guys would receive me when I came back, but man. I told you that night, my last game at the Coliseum, that you guys welcomed me back with open arms and I'll always appreciate that and I'll never forget that moment."
He ended his speech with the iconic Raaaaaaaiiiiders! chant, leaving the crowd perfectly pumped up for an AFC West division showdown on the gridiron.
Woodson, who was inducted into Canton on Aug. 8, played in 154 games for the Raiders across 11 seasons. The nine-time Pro Bowler was the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks, and stills owns two Raiders career records for forced fumbles (18) and pass deflections (84).
Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.