Legend Built: Charles Woodson officially inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Woodson has received a massive amount of support and salutations on being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including from quarterback Derek Carr, who played with Woodson for two seasons in Oakland.

"I think we all are, at some point, a fan of somebody and when you get to meet them, it's pretty cool," Carr said. "C-Wood, I can't limit his leadership to just when I played with him. He still is a leader to me. He still texts me. He still calls me. He'll call me out and say, 'Hey, do this.' And he'll still tell me when I'm doing a great job.

"I can't limit his leadership, again, to just the confined time. He's still a leader and a big brother to me. I'll always be thankful to him because, and he gets mad when I say this, when I was six years old, I was pretending to be him. The fact that he's in my life right now is pretty cool."

Woodson is the 12th Raider to be inducted in his first year of eligibility, and the third Heisman winner drafted by the Raiders to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.