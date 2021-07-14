Charles Woodson on Hall of Fame: 'I get to celebrate that for eternity'

That mentality of giving his all is what he believes he'll be remembered most for.

It was developed through what he learned during his first few years in the Silver and Black. Woodson said hanging out with the veteran players is what taught him the expectations of being a Raider: tough, physical and fast.

"I tell people all the time that my first memories of going out there to the facility and walking around was hanging around Willie Brown," Woodson recalled. "Willie Brown was a guy who made sure that you understood what it meant to be a Raider. I remember the first thing that he would always tell us is that 'There are 31 other teams in the NFL and then there's the Raiders.'"

Woodson was able to share that wisdom in his second stint with the Raiders from 2013-15 -- an experience he said was unlike any other as fans and the team welcomed him back with open arms.

"Second time around, now I was able to really show what it was to be a Raider to the guys who were there at that point in time. I cherish those moments, man, those last couple of years playing in Oakland, representing the Silver and Black and showing those guys what it meant to be an Oakland Raider.

"What it meant to go out there each and every day no matter the circumstance, no matter whether we were up or down, whether we started off 0-9, which we did one year. It didn't matter. You've got to go out there and get it done and show your teammates, your coaches and your fans that you care about what's going on."

The defensive back's career has run parallel to another league icon who will also be on the stage in Canton: quarterback Peyton Manning.

The two were the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks of the 1998 NFL Draft and have met on the field multiple times across their storied careers. Now they meet again not as rivals, but as the best at their craft.

"Here we are, 18 years – both of us in the NFL, Heisman Trophy candidates together, we played each other multiple times. Our names will always be synonymous in history," Woodson said. "So, it's a great honor to go into the Hall of Fame with one of the best to ever do it. A guy who really was a trendsetter when it comes to football players and kind of changing the game."

As his induction into the hall of the greats gets closer, Woodson is savoring every moment of the experience.

"I get to celebrate that for eternity and what an unbelievable experience it's going to be that night. And then for a lifetime to say, 'I'm a Hall of Famer.'