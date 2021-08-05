By the Numbers: A look back at Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame careers

Aug 05, 2021 at 10:43 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

As Charles Woodson and Tom Flores prepare to don their gold jackets and become immortalized in Canton, we're taking a look back at both of their careers – by the numbers.

Charles Woodson

18

The defensive back played 18 seasons in the NFL. Over the course of his tenure, he started 251 of the 254 games he played in. Eighteen also represents one of the Raiders records the legend set for forced fumbles.

65

Woodson racked up a total of 65 interceptions for 966 yards, bringing him to rank fifth in league history in interceptions. In fact, he recorded at least one interception in every season he played – one of just two players to accomplish that feat.

13

The number of defensive touchdowns the icon scored as both a Raider and a Packer. His 11 interceptions returned for touchdowns ranks alongside Darren Sharper for second in league history right behind Rod Woodson (12).

183

Another NFL history mark for Woodson. He's tied with Terence Newman for fourth in the league for passes defended – a whopping 183.

9

C-Wood made nine Pro Bowl appearances during his career. Notably, he's one of a few players in the league to have played in a Pro Bowl in three different decades.

Tom Flores

12

After a decade as a player, Flores ended up head coaching for 12 years – nine of which were at the helm of Raiders.

105

Flores recorded 105 career wins across those 12 years, solidifying his win percentage at .527. His playoff win percentage as a head coach was even higher at .727.

11

His playoff win percentage comes from the 11 postseason games (all with the Raiders) Flores coached.

2

Raiders fans know exactly what this number represents – the number of Super Bowls that Flores led the team to as head coach.

The more notable of the two championships was definitively Super Bowl XV for three reasons: it was the team's first SB win; the Raiders became the first Wild Card team to win; and Flores became the first minority coach to win.

Photos: Raiders in the Hall of Fame

With the selections of Charles Woodson and Tom Flores into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, take a look at photos of the twenty-six Raiders previously enshrined in Canton.

T Ron Mix (1971) Hall of Fame Class of 1979
1 / 54

T Ron Mix (1971)

Hall of Fame Class of 1979

Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 54

T Ron Mix (1971)

Hall of Fame Class of 1979

Las Vegas Raiders
C Jim Otto (1960-74) Hall of Fame Class of 1980
3 / 54

C Jim Otto (1960-74)

Hall of Fame Class of 1980

Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 54

C Jim Otto (1960-74)

Hall of Fame Class of 1980

Las Vegas Raiders
QB/K George Blanda (1967-75) Hall of Fame Class of 1981
5 / 54

QB/K George Blanda (1967-75)

Hall of Fame Class of 1981

Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 54

QB/K George Blanda (1967-75)

Hall of Fame Class of 1981

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Willie Brown (1967-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1984
7 / 54

CB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1984

Ron Riesterer
8 / 54

CB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1984

Las Vegas Raiders
G Gene Upshaw (1967-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1987
9 / 54

G Gene Upshaw (1967-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1987

Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 54

G Gene Upshaw (1967-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1987

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1988
11 / 54

WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1988

Ron Riesterer
12 / 54

WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1988

Las Vegas Raiders
T Art Shell (1968-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1989
13 / 54

T Art Shell (1968-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1989

Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 54

T Art Shell (1968-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1989

Bruce Zake/Associated Press
LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83) Hall of Fame Class of 1990
15 / 54

LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83)

Hall of Fame Class of 1990

Ron Riesterer
16 / 54

LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83)

Hall of Fame Class of 1990

Las Vegas Raiders
Owner Al Davis (1963-2011) Hall of Fame Class of 1992
17 / 54

Owner Al Davis (1963-2011)

Hall of Fame Class of 1992

Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 54

Owner Al Davis (1963-2011)

Hall of Fame Class of 1992

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Mike Haynes (1983-89) Hall of Fame Class of 1997
19 / 54

CB Mike Haynes (1983-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 1997

Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 54

CB Mike Haynes (1983-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 1997

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Eric Dickerson (1992) Hall of Fame Class of 1999
21 / 54

RB Eric Dickerson (1992)

Hall of Fame Class of 1999

Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 54

RB Eric Dickerson (1992)

Hall of Fame Class of 1999

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Howie Long (1981-93) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
23 / 54

DE Howie Long (1981-93)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
24 / 54

DE Howie Long (1981-93)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Mark Duncan/Associated Press
S Ronnie Lott (1991-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
25 / 54

S Ronnie Lott (1991-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
26 / 54

S Ronnie Lott (1991-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84) Hall of Fame Class of 2002
27 / 54

TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84)

Hall of Fame Class of 2002

Las Vegas Raiders
28 / 54

TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84)

Hall of Fame Class of 2002

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
RB Marcus Allen (1982-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
29 / 54

RB Marcus Allen (1982-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
30 / 54

RB Marcus Allen (1982-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
WR James Lofton (1987-88) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
31 / 54

WR James Lofton (1987-88)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
32 / 54

WR James Lofton (1987-88)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
T Bob Brown (1971-73) Hall of Fame Class of 2004
33 / 54

T Bob Brown (1971-73)

Hall of Fame Class of 2004

Las Vegas Raiders
34 / 54

T Bob Brown (1971-73)

Hall of Fame Class of 2004

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Head Coach John Madden (1969-78) Hall of Fame Class of 2006
35 / 54

Head Coach John Madden (1969-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 2006

Las Vegas Raiders
36 / 54

Head Coach John Madden (1969-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 2006

Las Vegas Raiders
S Rod Woodson (2002-03) Hall of Fame Class of 2009
37 / 54

S Rod Woodson (2002-03)

Hall of Fame Class of 2009

Las Vegas Raiders
38 / 54

S Rod Woodson (2002-03)

Hall of Fame Class of 2009

David Richard/Associated Press
WR Jerry Rice (2001-04) Hall of Fame Class of 2010
39 / 54

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04)

Hall of Fame Class of 2010

DL Warren Sapp (2004-07) Hall of Fame Class of 2013
41 / 54

DL Warren Sapp (2004-07)

Hall of Fame Class of 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
P Ray Guy (1973-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2014
43 / 54

P Ray Guy (1973-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2014

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tim Brown (1988-2003) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
45 / 54

WR Tim Brown (1988-2003)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
47 / 54

Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
QB Ken Stabler (1970-79) Hall of Fame Class of 2016
49 / 54

QB Ken Stabler (1970-79)

Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Randy Moss (2005-06) Hall of Fame Class of 2018
51 / 54

WR Randy Moss (2005-06)

Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Las Vegas Raiders
Head Coach Tom Flores (1979-87) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
53 / 54

Head Coach Tom Flores (1979-87)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Associated Press
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
54 / 54

DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
