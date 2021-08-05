By the Numbers: A look back at Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame careers

As Charles Woodson and Tom Flores prepare to don their gold jackets and become immortalized in Canton, we're taking a look back at both of their careers – by the numbers.
18
The defensive back played 18 seasons in the NFL. Over the course of his tenure, he started 251 of the 254 games he played in. Eighteen also represents one of the Raiders records the legend set for forced fumbles.
65
Woodson racked up a total of 65 interceptions for 966 yards, bringing him to rank fifth in league history in interceptions. In fact, he recorded at least one interception in every season he played – one of just two players to accomplish that feat.
13
The number of defensive touchdowns the icon scored as both a Raider and a Packer. His 11 interceptions returned for touchdowns ranks alongside Darren Sharper for second in league history right behind Rod Woodson (12).
183
Another NFL history mark for Woodson. He's tied with Terence Newman for fourth in the league for passes defended – a whopping 183.
9
C-Wood made nine Pro Bowl appearances during his career. Notably, he's one of a few players in the league to have played in a Pro Bowl in three different decades.
12
After a decade as a player, Flores ended up head coaching for 12 years – nine of which were at the helm of Raiders.
105
Flores recorded 105 career wins across those 12 years, solidifying his win percentage at .527. His playoff win percentage as a head coach was even higher at .727.
11
His playoff win percentage comes from the 11 postseason games (all with the Raiders) Flores coached.
2
Raiders fans know exactly what this number represents – the number of Super Bowls that Flores led the team to as head coach.
The more notable of the two championships was definitively Super Bowl XV for three reasons: it was the team's first SB win; the Raiders became the first Wild Card team to win; and Flores became the first minority coach to win.
