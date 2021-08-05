By the Numbers: A look back at Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame careers

18

The defensive back played 18 seasons in the NFL. Over the course of his tenure, he started 251 of the 254 games he played in. Eighteen also represents one of the Raiders records the legend set for forced fumbles.

65

Woodson racked up a total of 65 interceptions for 966 yards, bringing him to rank fifth in league history in interceptions. In fact, he recorded at least one interception in every season he played – one of just two players to accomplish that feat.