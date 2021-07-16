Tom Flores on election to Canton: 'There's no better feeling. I had tears in my eyes'

"The '80 one was tough because we were kind of in a rebuilding mode. We had traded away Kenny Stabler, we had a lot of veteran players and not a lot of young players. We traded for Kenny King, which was one of our young running backs, but [Gene] Upshaw and [Art] Shell had one more good year to give us.

"We struggled and struggled, and we struggled all the way through. And toward the end of the year, I started feeling pretty good about ourselves because we said 'Hey, we're playing pretty well'. We had some ups and downs, but so did everyone else. We just did what we had to do and little by little we won here, and won there, and won there, and won there and all of a sudden we're in the playoffs. And once you get in the playoffs – I always told my players this – once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen.

"Anything. And anything happened that year."

What made Flores even more proud as a coach that season was helping resurge Heisman-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett's career. Plunkett, like Flores, was a quarterback of Latino descent. He lost his way in the NFL after being drafted by the New England Patriots before he came to the Oakland Raiders. Plunkett made the most of his opportunity once his name was called to replace injured quarterback Dan Pastorini and never looked back.

Flores and Plunkett still remain close to this day and Flores labeled him as one of his favorite players he ever coached.

"We resurrected Jim Plunkett and he came through like a champ for us and made some big plays in some big games. We had a lot in common, coming from the same ethnic background, battling our way back and achieving what we did. He was one of my favorites before we even got him."

Flores would claim one more Super Bowl win in the 1983 season with a "pretty loaded" roster led by Plunkett and Marcus Allen after the Raiders relocated from Oakland to Los Angeles. He would step down as head coach for the organization in 1987 after posting an 83-53 record and becoming the first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl. Yet for some strange reason, it took him 27 years from his last season as a head coach for the Seattle Seahawks before he was elected for induction into the Hall of Fame. While Flores' storied career was worthy of one being honored in Canton, he felt skepticism kick in as the years rolled by.