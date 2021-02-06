Tom Flores' hometown finds artistic ways to celebrate his Hall of Fame campaign

"We get a lot of excitement from the kids when they see the field and see how pristine it is when they're walking out there," Mora said. "We've also had quite a few coaches from the visitors team that were really impressed with our work. It's not just myself; it's a team effort. I'm just the pivot guy."

When Coach Flores wasn't selected for the Hall of Fame in 2018, Mora and the Sanger community, who felt Flores deserved national attention, were shocked. It motivated Mora to combine his two passions — field painting and the Raiders — to make a fitting tribute for the coach and create more exposure for Flores.

Mora didn't have to look far for a likeness of Flores: There is a plaque dedicated to him placed at the north entrance of Tom Flores Stadium where the Apaches play. He then hand-drew Flores' face from the plaque and painted it onto the field.

Though Mora and Flores have never met, Flores reached out to Mora through a friend of his to commend him on a job well done and how much he appreciated it.

"When I started it was really quiet, and no one was really talking about it, so I just wanted to bring it out there," Mora added. "It just came out right. You just let your hands do the work, and God will take care of the rest."