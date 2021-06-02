The Long Reunion: How Malcolm Koonce and TJ Morrison went from high school to pro teammates

The first time Malcolm Koonce stepped onto the Archbishop Stepinac High School practice field, it had been a very long time since he had played a snap of football.

Koonce was already a natural athlete with great size, but he had played rugby for most of his life in Peekskill, New York, before deciding to make the switch to give football a shot. It was a daunting situation for anyone to step into, and for Koonce's calm, reserved presence, it was a lot to take in.

Meanwhile, across his new locker room, TJ Morrison couldn't have been more different.

As a young cornerback, one who had already established himself as an emerging star for the Stepinac Crusaders of White Plains, New York, Morrison was an outspoken leader.

So it didn't take long for the personable Morrison to take it upon himself to get to know this quiet new addition to the team and break him out of his shell, a story Morrison said he's always been fond of telling.

"I remember it was a summer workout, and we were all coming into the locker room, and Malcolm is this huge guy, of course," Morrison said. "Being that I was the person I was — very sociable, outgoing, talkative — I was the first one to really step up and have a real conversation with him.

"I was just trying to talk to him, and he was a little reserved at first, and I understand because it was a new environment for him. When he told me he played rugby, I started laughing, 'Like, seriously?!'"

While Morrison may have not been the biggest dog in the park, he's always had a big bite. And he saw in Koonce a similarly dominant force, even if they didn't have much in common on the surface.

"You know when you're the biggest guy on the field like Malcolm, you don't have to do whole lot of talking," Morrison said. "When you're almost always the smallest guy on the field like I was, you have to make your presence felt."

For his part, Koonce said that it was no accident Morrison was a talented team leader.

"TJ, most definitely [was the better athlete]," Koonce told PIX11 News in New York. "He was a receiver, a corner – he played everything."