The Long Reunion: How Malcolm Koonce and TJ Morrison went from high school to pro teammates

Jun 01, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

TJ Morrison Malcolm Koonce Stepinac
Courtesy iamsavagesix/Instagram

The first time Malcolm Koonce stepped onto the Archbishop Stepinac High School practice field, it had been a very long time since he had played a snap of football.

Koonce was already a natural athlete with great size, but he had played rugby for most of his life in Peekskill, New York, before deciding to make the switch to give football a shot. It was a daunting situation for anyone to step into, and for Koonce's calm, reserved presence, it was a lot to take in.

Meanwhile, across his new locker room, TJ Morrison couldn't have been more different.

As a young cornerback, one who had already established himself as an emerging star for the Stepinac Crusaders of White Plains, New York, Morrison was an outspoken leader.

So it didn't take long for the personable Morrison to take it upon himself to get to know this quiet new addition to the team and break him out of his shell, a story Morrison said he's always been fond of telling.

"I remember it was a summer workout, and we were all coming into the locker room, and Malcolm is this huge guy, of course," Morrison said. "Being that I was the person I was — very sociable, outgoing, talkative — I was the first one to really step up and have a real conversation with him.

"I was just trying to talk to him, and he was a little reserved at first, and I understand because it was a new environment for him. When he told me he played rugby, I started laughing, 'Like, seriously?!'"

While Morrison may have not been the biggest dog in the park, he's always had a big bite. And he saw in Koonce a similarly dominant force, even if they didn't have much in common on the surface.

"You know when you're the biggest guy on the field like Malcolm, you don't have to do whole lot of talking," Morrison said. "When you're almost always the smallest guy on the field like I was, you have to make your presence felt."

For his part, Koonce said that it was no accident Morrison was a talented team leader.

"TJ, most definitely [was the better athlete]," Koonce told PIX11 News in New York. "He was a receiver, a corner – he played everything."

But behind each of them, Koonce and Morrison, was a third man, helping them along a road that would lead them to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael O'Donnell has been the head coach of the Crusaders for 33 years. He has won three state championships and nearly 100 games in the past decade.

He was also tasked with getting the most out of Morrison and Koonce, despite their contrasting personalities.

"They both took very different paths," said Coach O'Donnell. "TJ has an unbelievable personality, and he's outspoken, and he was a leader right from the time we met him when he was 14 years old. TJ played offense, defense and special teams and really did it all for us. He always worked very hard and was driven to be the best player he could be. He always knew how to talk the talk and walk the walk."

"Malcolm was a very good athlete, big body, but he was kind of quiet," O'Donnell said. "He was learning, and we always talk about how when you're driving a car, and when you're not very sure about something, you drive slow, or if you don't know where you're going, you drive slow, but once things start to clear up, and you know where you're going, you drive faster. That was kind of how Malcolm played — once Malcolm understood the game, he really improved, and you could tell how special a player he was because his athletic ability started to shine."

As Koonce's training wheels fell off and he adapted to football, he formed a one-two punch with Morrison that dominated New York state football for the better part of three seasons. The Crusaders won two CHSFL AAA league championships and went undefeated en route to a 2015 New York State Championship.

"It was never really a matter of getting [Koonce] ready to play football, because he already had all of the intangibles just being so athletic and so big," Morrison added. "It was just more getting him comfortable around the team and building that relationship and camaraderie with the team. Once he got comfortable around the team, the whole team dynamic changed."

Despite being dominant players on a championship team, neither received any Power Five collegiate offers, so both decided to stay true to New York — Koonce took his talents to the University of Buffalo; Morrison chose Stony Brook.

It didn't take long for both of them to make their mark — Koonce racked up 110 total tackles in 17 sacks at Buffalo, while Morrison had 109 tackles and 18 pass deflections at Stony Brook — and in spite of the odds, both made it to the big leagues. Koonce is the first defensive player drafted out of Buffalo since 2015, and Morrison was the only Raiders undrafted free-agent signing from a FCS school.

"Growing up, there was nobody in the league from Westchester (County) at the time," Koonce told PIX11 News. "The only people like that were way older than us. So it's definitely nice to be somebody people can look up to."

"We did amazing things statistically that showed we were good enough to go to a Power Five school, but we were slept on back then," said Morrison. "And we kind of understood that. We knew how the recruiting process was for the Northeast region, specifically New York. We were humbled, and we understood. We knew we had to work harder, and it didn't matter what steps it took to get there, but we knew we were just as good as anyone in the country.

"Even though we got here it's not the end of it. We still have a lot to prove and a lot to show."

While few could have predicted the long road they took to reuniting in the Silver and Black, no one could be in their corner more than their former head coach.

"Both of those guys worked hard; we're proud of them here," said Coach O'Donnell. "I'll be rooting for the Raiders every week ... and everyone at the school is really excited for them.

"I got a new place on my bucket list I have to go visit."

Photos: 2021 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

Take a look at the 89 players on the Silver and Black's current offseason roster. (Last updated Monday, May 25)

S Johnathan Abram
1 / 89

S Johnathan Abram

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Damon Arnette
2 / 89

CB Damon Arnette

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Marcell Ateman
3 / 89

WR Marcell Ateman

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Asmar Bilal
4 / 89

LB Asmar Bilal

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
TE Nick Bowers
5 / 89

TE Nick Bowers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR John Brown
6 / 89

WR John Brown

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
TE Matt Bushman
7 / 89

TE Matt Bushman

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
8 / 89

K Daniel Carlson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
9 / 89

QB Derek Carr

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Derek Carrier
10 / 89

TE Derek Carrier

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole
11 / 89

P AJ Cole

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr.
12 / 89

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Shaun Crawford
13 / 89

CB Shaun Crawford

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
14 / 89

DE Maxx Crosby

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Divine Deablo
15 / 89

DB Divine Deablo

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
DL Matt Dickerson
16 / 89

DL Matt Dickerson

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
WR Keelan Doss
17 / 89

WR Keelan Doss

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Rasul Douglas
18 / 89

CB Rasul Douglas

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
RB Kenyan Drake
19 / 89

RB Kenyan Drake

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
K Dominik Eberle
20 / 89

K Dominik Eberle

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards
21 / 89

WR Bryan Edwards

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Clelin Ferrell
22 / 89

DE Clelin Ferrell

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Rashaan Gaulden
23 / 89

DB Rashaan Gaulden

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tyree Gillespie
24 / 89

S Tyree Gillespie

Wade Payne/Associated Press
G/T Denzelle Good
25 / 89

G/T Denzelle Good

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Gerri Green
26 / 89

DE Gerri Green

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Garrett Groshek
27 / 89

RB Garrett Groshek

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Devery Hamilton
28 / 89

T Devery Hamilton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
29 / 89

DT Johnathan Hankins

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Marquel Harrell
30 / 89

G Marquel Harrell

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Casey Hayward Jr.
31 / 89

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press
CB Nate Hobbs
32 / 89

CB Nate Hobbs

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
G Richie Incognito
33 / 89

G Richie Incognito

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Alec Ingold
34 / 89

FB Alec Ingold

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
35 / 89

RB Josh Jacobs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Andre James
36 / 89

OL Andre James

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson
37 / 89

DT Quinton Jefferson

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
CB Isaiah Johnson
38 / 89

CB Isaiah Johnson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones
39 / 89

WR Zay Jones

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
40 / 89

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Karl Joseph
41 / 89

S Karl Joseph

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce
42 / 89

DE Malcolm Koonce

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
43 / 89

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson
44 / 89

CB Nevin Lawson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Alex Leatherwood
45 / 89

OL Alex Leatherwood

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt
46 / 89

S Dallin Leavitt

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton
47 / 89

LB Cory Littleton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Erik Magnuson
48 / 89

OL Erik Magnuson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Marcus Mariota
49 / 89

QB Marcus Mariota

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Nick Martin
50 / 89

C Nick Martin

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
LS Liam McCullough
51 / 89

LS Liam McCullough

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller
52 / 89

T Kolton Miller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Trevon Moehrig
53 / 89

S Trevon Moehrig

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau
54 / 89

TE Foster Moreau

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB TJ Morrison
55 / 89

CB TJ Morrison

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Jimmy Morrissey
56 / 89

C Jimmy Morrissey

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
LB Nicholas Morrow
57 / 89

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen
58 / 89

CB Trayvon Mullen

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tanner Muse
59 / 89

LB Tanner Muse

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Carl Nassib
60 / 89

DE Carl Nassib

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue
61 / 89

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
CB Keisean Nixon
62 / 89

CB Keisean Nixon

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Patrick Omameh
63 / 89

OL Patrick Omameh

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB James Onwualu
64 / 89

LB James Onwualu

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Brandon Parker
65 / 89

T Brandon Parker

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman
66 / 89

QB Nathan Peterman

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Darius Philon
67 / 89

DL Darius Philon

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
WR Trey Quinn
68 / 89

WR Trey Quinn

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
RB Trey Ragas
69 / 89

RB Trey Ragas

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
70 / 89

WR Hunter Renfrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Jalen Richard
71 / 89

RB Jalen Richard

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Max Richardson
72 / 89

LB Max Richardson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Theo Riddick
73 / 89

RB Theo Riddick

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
74 / 89

CB Amik Robertson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Henry Ruggs III
75 / 89

WR Henry Ruggs III

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Caleb Scott
76 / 89

WR Caleb Scott

Caean Couto/Associated Press
DT Niles Scott
77 / 89

DT Niles Scott

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg
78 / 89

LS Trent Sieg

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G John Simpson
79 / 89

G John Simpson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Kemah Siverand
80 / 89

DB Kemah Siverand

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Willie Snead IV
81 / 89

WR Willie Snead IV

Nick Wass/Associated Press
DT Darius Stills
82 / 89

DT Darius Stills

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Dillon Stoner
83 / 89

WR Dillon Stoner

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Solomon Thomas
84 / 89

DT Solomon Thomas

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
WR DJ Turner
85 / 89

WR DJ Turner

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Kendal Vickers
86 / 89

DE Kendal Vickers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller
87 / 89

TE Darren Waller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Javin White
88 / 89

LB Javin White

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Carson Williams
89 / 89

TE Carson Williams

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Richie Incognito and Kolton Miller are geared to wreck havoc upfront for the Silver and Black

Incognito especially is excited to get back on the field next to Miller, who he has mentored in their shared time as Raiders.
news

Michael Huff finds way to give back to his home state during winter storms

The former Raiders safety was stirred to action after reading about those in need in Texas.
news

Wayne Mabry has been 'living a fan's dream' in journey to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Raider's ambassador Wayne Mabry speaks exclusively with Raiders.com on his selection into the Ford Hall of Fans.
news

Tom Flores' hometown finds artistic ways to celebrate his Hall of Fame campaign

A groundsman for the school district that Flores was raised in has found an artistic way to pay tribute to the legendary coach.
news

Rapid reactions: Thoughts on ESPN's 30 for 30 'Al Davis vs. the NFL'

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into the new 30 for 30 documentary with an assist from social media.
news

Gus Bradley is intent on gearing up his new Raiders defense for a 'fast, physical' impact

Newly minted defensive coordinator Gus Bradley expressed his excitement to come to Las Vegas and bolster the defensive line of the Silver and Black.
news

Former Raider Jon Condo partners with ESPN's Kenny Mayne to help wounded veterans

He suffered a life-changing injury 40 years ago. Little did Kenny Mayne know how it would help impact the lives of others.
news

10 questions to test your Raiders free agency knowledge

How well do you know the Raiders' history in free agency? Take our quiz and test your knowledge.
news

Carrier's second-career touchdown hoists Raiders to victory against Steelers

It was a moment Derek Carrier, the Raiders, and Raider Nation won't forget this season.
news

Months after losing his sister, DeAndré Washington prepares to honor her this Sunday

The Oakland Raiders running back tragically lost his family member due to gun violence earlier this year.
news

Raiders players and coaches praise Kolton Miller's mental toughness in the face of adversity

First-round pick Kolton Miller is hopeful the team's rocky season will help him grow long term.
Advertising