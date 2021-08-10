Tanner Muse on returning from toe injury: 'I got to make up for that time'

The last time anyone saw Tanner Muse play in a football game was nearly 19 months ago.

And now, he's not even playing that same position.

The two-time National Champion from Clemson will be seeing his first NFL action Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. Muse will also be taking his first game snaps at the linebacker position, after having a decorated college career at the safety position. While it may be just a preseason game, it will mean much more to Muse – who missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a toe injury.

"I'm really excited just to be able to get out in front of the fans," said Muse. "I'm sure it's going to be packed out. My mom's coming so that will be exciting for her to see the stadium. And just being able to do what I'm here to do. That's what I was brought here to do, make a lot of plays and excel.

"So, I'm excited to just get under lights again."

The transition from safety to linebacker has gone better than Muse could've expected, even after dealing with injury. Muse racked up 191 total tackles and seven interceptions in his four years at Clemson, and the Raiders are putting him into a position to do a lot of the same things he excelled at as a Tiger, despite being in a new role.

"I'm doing a lot of different things and that what I was doing at Clemson," he said. "Sometimes I spin down on the line, stack linebacker and then being deep. So, very versatile and that's the position I'm in right now. It's kind of seamless, but at the same time, once you start dealing with more linemen the game is a little different.

"Those 300-plus pounders get their hands on you quick and once you get to the NFL, it's the best of the best. The game speed is a lot different."