2021 Position Battle: Linebackers crucial to the defense making a leap this season

The intriguing storyline with the linebackers isn't exactly who will be starting, but who will be asked to step up behind the presumed starters.

The linebacking corps is in good hands with its returning three starters from last season in Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski and Nicholas Morrow. Littleton and Kwiatkoski both signed with the Raiders last offseason and had hefty expectations on them coming in to lead the defense. While they didn't have bad seasons by any means, production for both dropped off due to injuries and new adjustments to their new scheme under former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley touched on what he's seen from Littleton during minicamp and what he expects to get out of the Pro Bowl linebacker moving forward.

"I've been impressed with him and his speed. He's a very skilled linebacker," said Bradley. "One of the things is his physical nature, that's the thing we are looking at right now and challenging him on, but he has it in him. But matchups, what I think is great about Cory is the matchups he allows us to have.

"He's really a skilled cover guy, what I've seen so far. ... When the bullets fly and we go full speed, I think we'll have a better sense of where everybody's at. And I think the other thing we've seen on him is he's really a good edge setter. So, I think he has that ability maybe in base to be more of an outside linebacker for us too."