2021 Position Battle: Derek Carr primed for another career year under Coach Gruden

The quarterback position has seen the least amount of change of any position going into the 2021 season. The three field generals Coach Jon Gruden had last year — Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman — have all returned.

Going into his eighth season with the organization, Derek Carr will once again be QB1. Carr has done everything imaginable to prove he's the right quarterback for the Silver and Black. No. 4 is currently the Raiders' career leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns at age 30. He is also coming off his third consecutive 4,000 yard season with a career-high passer rating.

So there is no time better for now for Derek Carr to get over the hump and lead the Raiders to the playoffs. He is going into his fourth season under Jon Gruden and has proven he is comfortable within the system and capable of commanding it. The Raiders have also done a lot in putting pieces of the offensive puzzle around him with Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, free-agent signings John Brown and Willie Snead IV, and second-year receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards who are expected to make big leap after their first full NFL offseason program.

Earlier this offseason during minicamp, Carr reiterated his commitment to the team that drafted him and his desire to accomplish more as their quarterback.

"My goal when I got here was to give everything I have to this organization, let our fans know that I'm giving it all that I have, and I will always continue to do that on-season, offseason and whether the situation is great or not, that's okay," Derek Carr said.