Derek Carr's passion and commitment higher than ever entering Year 8

Derek Carr is the longest tenured Raider on the team. And if the quarterback has it his way, that won't change any time soon.
"I'm playing for one team, and that's it," Carr said Tuesday. "I literally give every bit of energy and effort that I can to this organization."
"My goal when I got here was to give everything I have to this organization, let our fans know that I'm giving it all that I have and I will always continue to do that on-season, offseason and whether the situation is great or not, that's okay," continued Carr. "People can say whatever they want. I know what I've put on film. I know the things I've been able to accomplish and I still want more. There's still more and I want to do it here. I don't want to do it anywhere else."
Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made an appearance on SirusXM NFL Radio Thursday and addressed his quarterback's comments.
"That's who you want as a quarterback," Renfrow said. "That's who you want as a leader. He's going out there to play football. He's doing it because he loves it... He loves football, so he wants to be around us, and he loves the Raiders. And that's one thing I've noticed in the three years that I've been with him, that he's definitely had his priorities in line with God coming first, then his family, and then football.
"But he takes football very seriously, and his teammates — he treats them the best. And we just love being around a guy like that."
Carr may have the most potent offense he's had with the Raiders this season with Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs III returning. Several key weapons were added to his arsenal this offseason via free agency including John Brown, Willie Snead IV and Kenyan Drake. Looking at the offense that's been built around him, it makes sense why he wouldn't rather be anywhere other than Las Vegas.