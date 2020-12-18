The Long Journey: Marcus Mariota regains his confidence in his long-awaited return

In his first action since October 13, 2019, Mariota looked incredible.

The former Duck looked elusive and electric running the ball, but more importantly, accurate with passes. Mariota's first touchdown pass came on a 40-yard bomb to tight end Darren Waller — who finished the game with nine receptions and 150 yards, along with the aforementioned touchdown. He finished the game with 226 passing yards, one touchdown pass, one touchdown run — reminiscent of a touchdown during his Heisman season in 2014 — and 88 rushing yards.

Unfortunately, the Raiders were unable to come away with the win in overtime, but Mariota did everything that was asked of him and more, especially with limited practice this offseason.

"It just shows the kind of player and football character he has," Gruden told reporters postgame. "We changed gears offensively and Marcus [Mariota] came in and did a great job. I'm really proud of him and I think it just puts an exclamation point on why we signed him. I just wish we could've won the game for him."

Even though Mariota is the kind of person who would gladly trade his success for the team's success, this was a big moment for him on his journey back to the field, and it shouldn't be overlooked because of the final score.

"You know, to be truthful, it's been a long journey. I've kind of been through everything: from injuries to surgeries to mental kind of lapses, to the confidence thing, and I just truly appreciate the Raiders and the entire organization for helping me through that. I was trying to find my way again and they gave me an opportunity to take some time, they were patient with me, and I just appreciate the fact they were willing to do that.

"It's kind of part of being an athlete, you're going to go through some ups and downs, and I think the staff did a great job of keeping me level headed, and kind of fighting through [the adversity]. When it comes down to it, it's still ball. I just loved being out there again, it was fun to play, but unfortunately, we just didn't make enough plays."