'We just ran out of time': Raiders come up one play short of continuing unbelievable run

It can be argued that no defensive player on the Raiders defense showed more "effort and fight" Saturday than Maxx Crosby﻿. He completed his Pro Bowl breakout season with a masterful playoff debut, bringing pressure any way he could. The edge rusher finished the game with six total tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack.

"We felt like we should've won the game," Crosby said with disappointment after the game. "We had a lot of opportunities. I'm just so proud of this team, man. We have so many guys that just fought and bought into what Coach Rich gave us. Coach Marinelli, Coach Bradley, Oly [Greg Olson], everybody – they stuck with us and we stuck with them. We just came up a little bit short. It's tough but I just know we'll be back. We'll be back and we'll have another opportunity."

Despite the way the season ended for Crosby and his team, the third-year player, now coming into his own, is already excited to keep pushing the bar forward next season.

"I think we have a really good team, said Crosby. "We have guys who at the end of the day, love football. We've got a bunch of dogs, guys that don't give up on each other. We have core pieces that are great players.

"I'll never take any of those moments for granted because I had so much fun this year and it sucks it's over."

They say "Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened," and that's a fitting way to sum up the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders. Through trials, tribulations, controversy and injuries – this was still a 10-win team that clinched their first playoff berth since 2016: And they were one drive away from a making a run in the postseason.