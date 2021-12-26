Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby showing up and showing out early against Denver

Dec 26, 2021 at 02:45 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Maxx Crosby has been trouble in Paradise, Nevada

Maxx Crosby has been a force to be reckoned with for the Broncos offensive line so far.

In his second game since being named a 2022 Pro Bowler, Crosby has been all around the field and getting constant pressure on the Broncos' Drew Lock. "The Condor' ended the first half with two tackles and a sack for seven yards.

Since his rookie year in 2019, he's piled up 7.5 career sacks against the Denver Broncos. I guess it's something about seeing the orange and blue that brings the best out of Madd Maxx.

Dropping dimes

The Raiders got on the board first, thanks to the Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow connection that's been thriving this season.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Carr dropped a textbook dime to Renfrow in the left corner of the end zone in highlight fashion. Along with the 10-yard touchdown throw, Carr has found No. 13 twice for 28 yards in the first half.

Raiders getting veteran help in the secondary

A unsung hero of the first half seems to be cornerback Desmond Trufant﻿.

The former Pro Bowler got his first start of the season with Brandon Facyson on the COVID/Reserve list and Trayvon Mullen Jr. on IR. Trufant hasn't been a disappointment Sunday afternoon, excelling in coverage against the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. He's also tied for second leading tackler for the Raiders in the first half with three.

Gameday Photos: Week 16 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting on a 10-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting on a 10-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after rushing for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after rushing for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 63

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
47 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
48 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
52 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
53 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
55 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
56 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
57 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
58 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
59 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
60 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
61 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
62 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
63 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defense pitching a shutout through two

Meanwhile, Derek Carr got after the Browns secondary early to get the Silver and Black in the end zone.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Clelin Ferrell gets his first sack of the season

Clelin Ferrell, Hunter Renfrow have been the two bright sides in an ugly first half for the Raiders.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow took command in the first half

The Raiders trail 7-3 to the Washington Football Team going into halftime.
news

Two-Minute Drill: DeSean Jackson makes another one bite the dust

The Raiders go into halftime with a 17-13 lead on the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman getting after the Bengals receivers

The Raiders defense has been a help and a hinderance, with the Bengals leading 10-6 at halftime.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Find you a punter who can force a fumble

AJ Cole made a must-see play in the first half; the Raiders trail the Chiefs 17-7.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow looking slicker than wet paint 

The Raiders go into the locker room after the first half with a 13-10 lead over the New York Giants
news

Two-Minute Drill: Foster Moreau stepping up big on National TE Day

The tight end caught his second touchdown of the season, helping the Raiders lead the Eagles, 17-7, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Going deep to Henry Ruggs III becoming a common occurrence

The Raiders got the action going early Sunday and lead the Broncos, 17-7, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr is trying to click with his offense

Carr has made some tough throws, but the Raiders are still down at halftime, 14-3.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

The Raiders trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-0, at the half.
Advertising