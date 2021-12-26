Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby showing up and showing out early against Denver

Maxx Crosby has been trouble in Paradise, Nevada
Maxx Crosby has been a force to be reckoned with for the Broncos offensive line so far.
In his second game since being named a 2022 Pro Bowler, Crosby has been all around the field and getting constant pressure on the Broncos' Drew Lock. "The Condor' ended the first half with two tackles and a sack for seven yards.
Since his rookie year in 2019, he's piled up 7.5 career sacks against the Denver Broncos. I guess it's something about seeing the orange and blue that brings the best out of Madd Maxx.
Dropping dimes
The Raiders got on the board first, thanks to the Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow connection that's been thriving this season.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Carr dropped a textbook dime to Renfrow in the left corner of the end zone in highlight fashion. Along with the 10-yard touchdown throw, Carr has found No. 13 twice for 28 yards in the first half.
Raiders getting veteran help in the secondary
A unsung hero of the first half seems to be cornerback Desmond Trufant.
The former Pro Bowler got his first start of the season with Brandon Facyson on the COVID/Reserve list and Trayvon Mullen Jr. on IR. Trufant hasn't been a disappointment Sunday afternoon, excelling in coverage against the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. He's also tied for second leading tackler for the Raiders in the first half with three.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.