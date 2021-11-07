Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow looking slicker than wet paint 

Hunter Renfrow has been one of the more reliable players on the roster this season, and has continued to live up to those expectations at MetLife Stadium.

The former Clemson Tiger was the shining light of the Raiders offense in the first half. He has linked up with quarterback Derek Carr for four catches, 32 yards and a two-yard touchdown that came on their first drive of the game. While Carr will undoubtedly get more of his weapons involved, Renfrow will not be denied the ball if he finds more ways to get open.