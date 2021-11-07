Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow looking slicker than wet paint 

Renfrow knows how to get open
Hunter Renfrow has been one of the more reliable players on the roster this season, and has continued to live up to those expectations at MetLife Stadium.
The former Clemson Tiger was the shining light of the Raiders offense in the first half. He has linked up with quarterback Derek Carr for four catches, 32 yards and a two-yard touchdown that came on their first drive of the game. While Carr will undoubtedly get more of his weapons involved, Renfrow will not be denied the ball if he finds more ways to get open.
Another big day from Ngakoue
The biggest play of the game on the defensive side of the ball has come from Yannick Ngakoue.
While Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has played well in the first half, the Silver and Black pass-rush has still found ways to get after him. The Raiders star edge rusher got a strip-sack on Jones at the beginning of the second quarter that was recovered by Darius Philon.
The Raiders capitalized on the play with a drive that ended in a 25-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson. Ngakoue currently has two sacks this game.
What to work on?
The two biggest areas the Raiders need to improve on in the second half is the run defense and third-down conversations.
Through the first half, they've allowed former Raider Devontae Booker to run for 78 yards. Additionally, the Raiders offense has only converted 33 percent on third down.
If the Silver and Black can fix these two areas quickly, they could potentially come away with their sixth win of the season.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.