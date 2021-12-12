Two-Minute Drill: Clelin Ferrell gets his first sack of the season

Cle Missile
On defense, the Raiders got a huge play from their 2019 first-round pick.
Under immense pressure, Clelin Ferrell sacked Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter, his first sack of the season and brings his career total to 7.5. Ferrell will be getting a heavy dose of snaps in the second half as well, with Carl Nassib out this game.
The Hunter Renfrow Show
So far for the Raiders offense, the biggest source of consistency has come from third-year receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Renfrow leads both teams in catches (8) and receiving yards (79) in the first half. His production has been key with Darren Waller being out this game.
No. 15 in red
You have to give credit where credit is due – and it's due to Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs quarterback has once again elevated his level of play in this division rivalry game. Mahomes ended the first half with 176 passing yards and two touchdowns. The key to stopping the Chiefs offense starts with stopping their quarterback, which they must do in the second half.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Kansa City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.