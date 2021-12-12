Two-Minute Drill: Clelin Ferrell gets his first sack of the season

Dec 12, 2021 at 11:39 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Cle Missile

On defense, the Raiders got a huge play from their 2019 first-round pick.

Under immense pressure, Clelin Ferrell sacked Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter, his first sack of the season and brings his career total to 7.5. Ferrell will be getting a heavy dose of snaps in the second half as well, with Carl Nassib out this game.

The Hunter Renfrow Show

So far for the Raiders offense, the biggest source of consistency has come from third-year receiver Hunter Renfrow﻿.

Renfrow leads both teams in catches (8) and receiving yards (79) in the first half. His production has been key with Darren Waller being out this game.

No. 15 in red

You have to give credit where credit is due – and it's due to Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback has once again elevated his level of play in this division rivalry game. Mahomes ended the first half with 176 passing yards and two touchdowns. The key to stopping the Chiefs offense starts with stopping their quarterback, which they must do in the second half.

Gameday Photos: Week 14 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Kansa City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow took command in the first half

The Raiders trail 7-3 to the Washington Football Team going into halftime.
news

Two-Minute Drill: DeSean Jackson makes another one bite the dust

The Raiders go into halftime with a 17-13 lead on the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman getting after the Bengals receivers

The Raiders defense has been a help and a hinderance, with the Bengals leading 10-6 at halftime.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Find you a punter who can force a fumble

AJ Cole made a must-see play in the first half; the Raiders trail the Chiefs 17-7.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow looking slicker than wet paint 

The Raiders go into the locker room after the first half with a 13-10 lead over the New York Giants
news

Two-Minute Drill: Foster Moreau stepping up big on National TE Day

The tight end caught his second touchdown of the season, helping the Raiders lead the Eagles, 17-7, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Going deep to Henry Ruggs III becoming a common occurrence

The Raiders got the action going early Sunday and lead the Broncos, 17-7, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr is trying to click with his offense

Carr has made some tough throws, but the Raiders are still down at halftime, 14-3.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

The Raiders trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-0, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Casey Hayward Jr. injected the Raiders with life

The Raiders are hanging on against the Miami Dolphins, trailing 14-12 at the end of first half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defensive line wreaking havoc against Ben Roethlisberger

The Raiders defense has been holding up their end of the bargain so far to the tune of a 9-7 halftime lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Advertising