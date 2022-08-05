Halftime Report: Raiders backfield getting the job done in Canton

Ground and Pound, Air and Space
The Raiders' run attack has been in full force today against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Silver and Black offense has shown a heavy dose of their options in the backfield, relying on veterans Josh Jacobs and Ameer Abdullah for the majority of the workload, with Abdullah scoring the first touchdown of the game on a jet sweep to the right corner of the end zone. He also gave the Canton, Ohio, fans a sweet celebration to go along with it.
Fourth-round pick Zamir White has looked fiery as well in his NFL debut game, with a total of 37 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging over five yards a carry.
The three running backs have also been very effective in the passing attack as well. Jacobs, Abdullah and White have been taking advantage of the Jaguars defense on screen passes – with the trio combining for 64 receiving yards in the first half.
Daniel Carlson hasn't lost a step
Daniel Carlson did not get rusty this offseason.
The Raiders placekicker looked exceptional in the first half, knocking down both of his attempted field goals. His second field-goal was a 55-yarder, which is even more impressive if you account for the fact it was on wet turf.
