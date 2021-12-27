Josh Jacobs has demanded excellence from his team, and they've gotten it from him in return

"He's a great player and that's what great competitors do," Renfrow said about Jacobs. "It's fun as a receiver to see – we just got on his back and let him go to work. Behind him, the offensive line gets a lot of credit. They were moving people and it's fun for receivers because it opens everything else up. And I feel like we're at our best when we can run the ball and Josh did a great job of establishing that."

Much of Jacobs' success can be credited to play of the offensive line that produced one of their best outings of the season. They committed only one penalty the entirety of the game and helped guide the Raiders to a season-high 160 total rushing yards. The play of Jacobs and the O-line seemed to perfectly coincide, as the running back reached the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time since Nov. 15, 2020 – that game in particular also being a home win against the Denver Broncos.

"To block for someone like Josh Jacobs, you got to love it as an offensive lineman because you know he's going to give you his all on every play," center Andre James said after the victory. "It makes it easy as an offensive lineman to the way he hits those holes sometimes. So we wouldn't want to block for someone else. Super proud of him and the way he came out and performed today."