'Relentless' Raiders defense delivers standout performance against Broncos

The Silver and Black also got a key piece of its defense back in Denzel Perryman – who missed the past two games with an ankle injury – and his impact was felt right away as he made the first tackle of the day and added four more to that throughout the game.

"He's a special cat, man. The way he plays, you can tell it matters to him," Crosby said. "The way he hits people, I would not want to be hit by that man. I don't care how small he is, he puts a dent in everybody. He's just a different type of player. He's relentless, he brings leadership and he's a guy you can trust back there."

However, Perryman wasn't the Raiders' leading tackler for once. That credit went to cornerback Desmond Trufant in his first start for the team among injuries at the position. Trufant totaled seven tackles on the day and stepped up when needed, a common thread in Las Vegas' defense.

"They've done a great job of stopping the run and that's where it starts. It starts from the inside out," Hunter Renfrow said. "It gives you a lot of confidence because you don't have to be perfect. You know that the defense is going to have your back no matter what. Great teams find a way to feed off each other, and our defense has given us that."

While it was an outstanding day to be a player on the Raiders defense, the biggest success Crosby felt they found was the commitment to the game in all phases of the game.