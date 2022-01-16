Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

Another impressive showing for 'The Condor'
The relentless drive Maxx Crosby was on full display once again for a national audience.
In Crosby's playoff debut, the Bengals knew they had to throw everything and the kitchen sink at the edge rusher. Even with the various block formations and double teams Crosby faced, he still kept coming at the Cincinnati backfield.
A day after being selected Second-Team All Pro, No. 98 finished his playoff debut with six total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack
However, the Raiders defensive play wasn't enough as the team fell to the Bengals 26-19.
A little bit of everything from Josh Jacobs
Running back Josh Jacobs also gave an impressive showing in his first NFL playoff game.
Jacobs is used to big games and cold weather as a National Champion at Alabama hailing from Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 32° weather with intense wind chill, he battled it out. The former Pro Bowler finished with 127 total yards from the line of scrimmage.
The running back could've had even more if it weren't for the 46 yards of offensive penalties against the Silver and Black.
Rising stars shine for Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals, despite no playoff experience from their star playmakers, were ready for the challenge.
Joe Burrow and his national champion companion Ja'Marr Chase were on the same page the entirety of the game. The two connected for nine catches and 116 yards. Burrow also got some help from his tight end C.J. Uzomah, who finished the game with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
View photos from the Raiders' wild-card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.