Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

Jan 15, 2022 at 05:02 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Another impressive showing for 'The Condor'

The relentless drive Maxx Crosby was on full display once again for a national audience.

In Crosby's playoff debut, the Bengals knew they had to throw everything and the kitchen sink at the edge rusher. Even with the various block formations and double teams Crosby faced, he still kept coming at the Cincinnati backfield.

A day after being selected Second-Team All Pro, No. 98 finished his playoff debut with six total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack

However, the Raiders defensive play wasn't enough as the team fell to the Bengals 26-19.

A little bit of everything from Josh Jacobs

Running back Josh Jacobs also gave an impressive showing in his first NFL playoff game.

Jacobs is used to big games and cold weather as a National Champion at Alabama hailing from Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 32° weather with intense wind chill, he battled it out. The former Pro Bowler finished with 127 total yards from the line of scrimmage.

The running back could've had even more if it weren't for the 46 yards of offensive penalties against the Silver and Black.

Rising stars shine for Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals, despite no playoff experience from their star playmakers, were ready for the challenge.

Joe Burrow and his national champion companion Ja'Marr Chase were on the same page the entirety of the game. The two connected for nine catches and 116 yards. Burrow also got some help from his tight end C.J. Uzomah, who finished the game with six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

View photos from the Raiders' wild-card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
1 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
3 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
4 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
5 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
6 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
8 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
9 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
10 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
11 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
12 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 47-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
13 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 47-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after a 47-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
14 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after a 47-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
15 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
16 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
17 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
18 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
19 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
20 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
21 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
22 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
23 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
25 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
26 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
27 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
28 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
29 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Sutton Smith (41) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
31 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
32 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
33 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
34 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
35 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
36 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
37 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
38 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
39 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
40 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
41 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
42 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
43 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
44 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
45 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
46 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
47 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
48 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 28-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 28-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
50 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
51 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
52 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
53 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
54 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
55 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
56 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
57 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
58 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
59 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
60 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
61 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
62 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
63 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
64 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
65 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
66 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
67 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
68 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
69 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
70 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is congratulated by tight end Derek Carrier (85) after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
71 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is congratulated by tight end Derek Carrier (85) after making a 14-yard touchdown catch during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
72 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
73 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
74 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
75 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
76 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
77 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
78 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
79 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
80 / 139

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
81 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
82 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
83 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
84 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
85 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
86 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
87 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
88 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
89 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
90 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
91 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
92 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
93 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
94 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
95 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
96 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
97 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
98 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
99 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
100 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
101 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
102 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
103 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
104 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
105 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
106 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
107 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
108 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
109 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
110 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
111 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
112 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 34-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
113 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 34-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
114 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
115 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
116 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
117 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
118 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
119 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
120 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
121 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
122 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
123 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
124 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
125 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
126 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
127 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
128 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
129 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
130 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
131 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 28-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
132 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 28-yard field goal during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
133 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
134 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
135 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
136 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
137 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
138 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
139 / 139

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the postseason away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
