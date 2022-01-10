Quick Snap: Raiders win in overtime thriller sends them to the playoffs

Jan 09, 2022 at 09:31 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

DC2 does it again

In an overtime match tied at 32-32, none other than ﻿Daniel Carlson﻿ hit the game-winning field goal that earned the Raiders a spot in the playoffs. On the day, Carlson hit five total field goals from 24, 31, 52, 40 and 47 yards.

Mad Maxx with a mad motor

Maxx Crosby showed why he has named to his first Pro Bowl.

The defensive lineman was relentlessly getting after Justin Herbert throughout the game. Crosby sacked the Chargers quarterback twice in Allegiant Stadium. His endless pursuit also helped in making a few tackles in the run game. He finished with six tackles in total.

Big day from J.J.

Josh Jacobs, coming into the game with a rib injury, still did damage against the Chargers defense. The Raiders fed him the rock frequently throughout the game, and he didn't miss with the chances given to him. Jacobs finished the game with 132 rushing yards on 26 attempts.

Two catches for two touchdowns

On Hunter Renfrow﻿'s 100th and 101st catch of the season, he scored two touchdowns.

The Raiders leading receiver played to the best of his ability Sunday. In the low volume of plays he made, he quite possibly had the biggest impact on the Raiders offense. The slot receiver diced up the Chargers secondary in the red zone. He finished the night with four total catches.

