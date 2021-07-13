2021 Position Battle: Revamped Raiders offensive line may be young, but certainly not untested

Last week on Upon Further Review with my guy Eddie Paskal, I made an analogy I feel describes the current state of the revitalized Raiders offensive line.

It's similar to being in high school when your upperclassmen players graduate or transfer and you now have to depend on your JV players to step up and keep the ship afloat. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Raiders' season is if the young offensive linemen will be able to keep things going amid the drastic change to the starting core.

The Raiders chose to get a lot younger at the offensive line this offseason. The initial falling domino was trading right tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots after playing 16 out of 32 games in his tenure with the Raiders. Then All-Pro center Rodney Hudson, 32, was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, and lastly Raiders' 2014 third-round pick Gabe Jackson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Out of all the position groups on the roster, there may be the most active competition at this one. The Raiders re-signed 2019 undrafted free agent Andre James after trading away Hudson. The UCLA product battled through much adversity to get his shot at playing for the Raiders, playing through his father's death in college and making the roster against all odds. James still has to battle for the starting spot at center with free-agent signing Nick Martin – who started every game the previous three seasons with the Houston Texans. Going into his third season with the team, James has the admiration and respect of a couple of his teammates, who are proud of the obstacles he's overcome to get to this point.

"It was awesome seeing him get picked up here undrafted," said Kolton Miller, who was teammates with James at UCLA before they both came to the Raiders. "That guy just came to work every day, picked up as much as he could from Rodney. You can see he already had the footwork, already had the fundamentals, he just needed to fine-tune some of the smaller stuff. He's come along a great way. I'm excited for the season. I'm excited for the competition coming up to see what he does."

Richie Incognito, going into his 15th NFL season, shared the same sentiment about James – who he has taken under his wing.

"First and foremost, Andre is a great dude," Incognito said during OTAs. "He's a great guy; he's a hard worker; he's humble; he's hungry. He's got position flexibility. He played tackle in college and then got to the league and played center. I go back to 2019 when Rod [Hudson] went down, and Andre had to come in the game in Houston, and we didn't miss a beat. We were hammering them with the ball, we were running on them, we were making a comeback late and Andre stepped in the next week in Detroit and he played at a high level.