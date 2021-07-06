2021 Position Battle: Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake could become the most lethal running back duo in NFL

"Obviously, we both have a high respect for each other's game and each other personally," Drake said of Jacobs at OTAs. "Obviously, we got the Bama [Alabama] connection, so Roll Tide. And I just feel like once everything kind of gets going… you're just going to rely on the things that you've kind of been adapted to grow into, and that's being the best versions of ourselves and kind of really feeding off each other once we get in there.

"His running style is definitely infectious, the bruising, physical style, being able to make people miss in space. And me, vice versa, so I definitely feel like we will be able to complement each other, especially with everybody in that room. We got a lot of high respect for everybody in the room and whoever touch the ball, we're going to be their biggest fans for that play and continue on as the season goes on."

To round out the rest of the backfield, there are a couple of returning members in Alec Ingold, who plays fullback but we'll include for the sake of the backfield, and reserve running backs in Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick. Ingold has been an integral part of the Raiders offense since coming out of Wisconsin as an undrafted free agent. He's a physical sledgehammer the Raiders can plug wherever they like, as his athleticism and strength helps him excel as a runner, pass catcher and blocker. Ingold also scored the first touchdown ever in Allegiant Stadium off a goalline pass from Derek Carr. I highly anticipate Ingold not only resuming his role in this offense, but potentially being a Pro Bowler this 2021 season.