Richie Incognito and Kolton Miller are geared to wreck havoc upfront for the Silver and Black

Incognito has taken great pride in helping guide left tackles coming up next to him, and even compared his relationship with Miller with Dion Dawkins. Dawkins is one of Incognito's former teammates from the Buffalo Bills that he also took under his wings at the left tackle position. Like Miller, Dawkins signed a multi-year extension to stay with his team last offseason.

Since Incognito came aboard, he's seen steady improvement in Miller's abilities to where they have begun to "kick a lot of ass and play really well together."

"I came in in 2019 and just tried to help him a little bit," Incognito said. "Help him with his technique, help him when he's out there thinking, and what he's out there trying to do and he balled out. He balled out in 2019 and in 2020, and that's why he's sitting there with a brand new contract."