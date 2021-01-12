Gus Bradley is intent on gearing up his new Raiders defense for a 'fast, physical' impact

Bradley will have a lot of things he'll want to implement into this young Raiders defense, including continuing to build up the defensive line led by Maxx Crosby, who's paced the team in sacks the past two seasons, and Clelin Ferrell, who also improved in his sophomore season.

"I know really where it all starts is up front. I think that's first and foremost – to get things right up front and then fill it in everywhere else," said Bradley. "There's things that we do that we feel strongly about, and it's really based on fundamentals. Things like communication, fundamentals, tackling, get-off up front with the defensive line."

Another huge task that Bradley wants to bring to the Raiders is creating more turnovers to give the Raiders' dynamic offense more opportunities to score. The Raiders generated 15 turnovers this season, the third lowest in the NFL.

"I've been part of defenses where you've done really well in getting takeaways and then the next year you emphasize the same things, and you're not quite as productive. It comes down to making sure the calls give players the opportunity to get the ball out. Then there's the mindset to go get the ball and not miss any opportunities. These are things that we preach every week, every day in practice. Every rep is about tackling. Every rep is about getting the ball. It's that kind of the mindset that we're trying to develop with the players."

Even when he was with the Chargers he could feel the energy on Al Davis Way at the Raiders new home. Bradley feels it's only a matter of time before that energy with this young, promising defense is showcased in the upcoming season.

"There's a long history of having great respect for the Raiders organization and the tradition. The fans, the history, iconic organization that's known all over. So, to be a part of that, and obviously winning is extremely important, and as a coach to come into a situation where winning is that important, that's all you can hope for."