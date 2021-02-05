Rapid reactions: Thoughts on ESPN's 30 for 30 'Al Davis vs. the NFL'

ESPN just premiered the newest installment of their 30 For 30 documentary series "Al Davis vs. The NFL," detailing a rivalry between Raiders Owner Al Davis and former NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle that soared to great heights — over the desire for Al Davis to move the Raiders from Oakland to Los Angeles for a better stadium and to be in a bigger market. Rozelle and several owners fought vehemently against the Raiders to move the team. Davis' fight against the NFL paved the way for other franchises to fight for better television deals, access to build stadiums and expansion teams.

My biggest takeaway from the film has to start with the state-of-the-art CGI that was used to recreate Al Davis and Pete Rozelle. The "Deep Fake" technology that was used for this is something I've never seen in a sports documentary, or really any documentary for that matter. NFL Films was also able to nail the disembodied voices of the two at such a level that if you had your eyes closed you could've assumed that it was really them speaking. The scripts that were used for the recreations were pretty realistic to what you would imagine each person would say if they were still with us today.