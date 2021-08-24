Alex Leatherwood's actions have always spoken louder than his words

Allegiant Stadium

3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Raider Nation's first impression of Alex Leatherwood was through an ESPN live-action draft camera panning over to him dancing with his mom in his Pensacola, Florida, living room.

"What was going through your mind? Was there even anything going through your mind when you found out you were being drafted?" I asked Leatherwood regarding the night his NFL dream came to fruition.

"To be honest, not really anything was going through my mind but a lot of emotion," he replied. "I went back for my senior year at Alabama to be a better player, for the sole purpose of being a better player. So that whole season, that whole offseason, the pre-draft process leading up to that call – it was like a weight finally lifted off of my shoulders. Because I knew all of that work wasn't in vain. I finally got to see what all of that work was for. It was refreshing."

Since coming to Las Vegas, many of Leatherwood's teammates and coaches have described the rookie as a man of few words.

"He doesn't say much. If I get 'Hey, what's up, dog?' out of him that's a lot," joked Richie Incognito.

Offensive line coach Tom Cable has labeled Leatherwood as unorthodox, something that really attracted him to the right tackle. He hasn't run into too many rookie offensive linemen in his career as detail-oriented and low-key in persona as Leatherwood.

"He's very introverted, sometimes he can even be a bit nerdy which is cool for an O-lineman," Cable said during a press conference. "I don't have to worry about him out raising hell or doing this or doing that. And he's a pretty focused guy. He's extremely intelligent. … He's quite well read. Studies, likes to read, things like that. That's not very typical for an athlete or anyone," Cable said with a laugh. "He likes to keep it real – if that's the right word."

In Cable's comments about Leatherwood, the two words "focused" and "real" stand out. That's what immediately popped out to me while speaking with Leatherwood. While he is quiet, it's not a standoffish type of quiet. It's an all-business, laser-focused mentality he has about himself. It's something that he's turned on even to another level since being drafted.

"The biggest thing I've felt like has changed about me is my mindset when it comes to my work," said Leatherwood. "Perfecting my craft, and how I go about being very businesslike in my approach to this game.

"Although I do love [football], but at the same time, at the end of the day I just love to compete. I just want to make sure I'm better every day than the person I was the day before."

Coming off two preseasons wins, Leatherwood has impressed, and he looks like he belongs in this league. He's had several opportunities to showcase his strength and propel the Raiders' run game, which has averaged a little over 118 rushing yards in their two preseason games. He also finished the preseason win against the Rams with a 74.6 PFF grade.

General Manager Mike Mayock named him the starting right tackle after he was drafted, a position he's held steadfast since minicamp. The rookie with the veteran feel to him will be asked to do a lot very early. Expectations are high. Fans hope he can develop into a bookend across from left tackle Kolton Miller for years to come.

Above all else, he can always depend on the fact that he's a massive human being from Pensacola, Florida.