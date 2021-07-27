Coach Gruden on Alex Leatherwood: 'I have no doubt about him'

Jul 27, 2021 at 02:45 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders' adjustments to the offensive line have become the proverbial elephant in the room — one hard not to address.

However, not every elephant in a room should be considered a problem or a nuisance. This elephant should be pretty fun to watch. Like Dumbo, if you will.

Head Coach Jon Gruden addressed the media at an in-person press conference for the first time in more than a year Tuesday afternoon. He briefly spoke about the state of the offensive line after the team traded away three starters from last season.

Kolton Miller and Richie Incognito are currently the only two returning starters from last season after Miller signed an extension this offseason and the 38-year-old Incognito missed a large majority of last season with a foot injury. It was evident to Gruden with all the changes and challenges circulating around the offensive line, they had to find a way to lock down their left tackle of the future.

"You never want to lose good players, but we did. We lost some good players," Gruden said, referring to the offseason trades. "Salary cap went down this year for the first time, I believe, ever. There were some financial decisions we had to make. We feel that we have some emerging players.

"Kolton Miller, we felt that we had to get extended. You see some of these young left tackles and how much they've extended their contract for – it's astonishing. It's big money."

Gruden may be most impressed with their 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood. The two-time national champion from Alabama has big expectations at the right tackle position. Offensive line coach Tom Cable was big on drafting Leatherwood as the Raiders felt that his size and athleticism was too big to pass up. Gruden believes that Leatherwood will be worth the hype.

"We love Leatherwood. We loved him at Alabama, he's off to a great start. He's got to back it up and we're going to try and help him. I have no doubt about him as a football player."

With Kolton Miller and Alex Leatherwood set to have the reins on the tackle positions, a big Training Camp will be crucial for both players.

Photos: Raiders report for 2021 Training Camp

View photos of Raiders coaches and players as they report to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for 2021 Training Camp.

The sun rises at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders flag flies at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players arrive for 2021 Training Camp, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Denzelle Good (71) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (78) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) and wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Parker Ehinger (62) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) arrive for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Training Camp.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
news

Quick Hits: Jon Gruden is excited to be back in the building, get Training Camp underway

Here's some of the best quotes from Coach Gruden's first press conference of 2021 Training Camp.
news

Why Coach Gruden believes 2021 could be a career year for linebacker Nicholas Morrow

'He's had a great spring and I think he's on the rise,' Coach Gruden said of the linebacker. "I think his time is right now."
news

Training Camp Notebook: Tanner Muse shares his rookie experiences 

A slice of camp life told in the words of the linebacker out of Clemson.
news

John Simpson reveals his player comparison: 'I kind of model my game after [Richie Incognito]'

Las Vegas Raiders rookie John Simpson has a politeness about him that makes him incredibly likable within a few minutes of meeting him, but on the football field, there's no time for pleasantries.
news

Coach Gruden pleased with competition in training camp, but notes roster cuts will be difficult

The Las Vegas Raiders are approaching the end of training camp, which means the dreaded roster cuts are looming.
news

Zay Jones is committed to making Las Vegas his long-term home

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver made sure he immersed himself in Jon Gruden's playbook this offseason and spent time building chemistry with Derek Carr.
news

GM Mike Mayock pleased, not surprised by Derek Carr's ability to lead

Mike Mayock spends most of his days worrying, but the Las Vegas Raiders' General Manager has found solace as of late through Derek Carr's leadership.
news

The next generation of Raiders share why it's important to honor the legends who came before

As the Raiders embark on their inaugural season in Las Vegas, the legends of Los Angeles and Oakland will be a part of the journey every step of the way.
news

El Primero de Muchos

Raiders practican en el campo del Allegiant Stadium por primera ocasión.
news

The First of Many: Players and coaches take the field at Allegiant Stadium for the first time

Under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders took the field for the first time as a team Friday afternoon.
news

Raiders coaches believe Maurice Hurst and Arden Key will exceed expectations in 2020

Entering the third year of their career, expectations are mounting for Maurice Hurst and fellow defensive lineman Arden Key.
