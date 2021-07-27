Coach Gruden on Alex Leatherwood: 'I have no doubt about him'

"You never want to lose good players, but we did. We lost some good players," Gruden said, referring to the offseason trades. "Salary cap went down this year for the first time, I believe, ever. There were some financial decisions we had to make. We feel that we have some emerging players.

"Kolton Miller, we felt that we had to get extended. You see some of these young left tackles and how much they've extended their contract for – it's astonishing. It's big money."

Gruden may be most impressed with their 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood. The two-time national champion from Alabama has big expectations at the right tackle position. Offensive line coach Tom Cable was big on drafting Leatherwood as the Raiders felt that his size and athleticism was too big to pass up. Gruden believes that Leatherwood will be worth the hype.

"We love Leatherwood. We loved him at Alabama, he's off to a great start. He's got to back it up and we're going to try and help him. I have no doubt about him as a football player."