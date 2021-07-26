Darren Waller eager to see O-line continue to grow and 'do great things'

The tight end kept busy in the offseason, putting in the work to bring his game to another level as he aims for another successful campaign.

"Staying on top of training, making sure I'm putting myself in uncomfortable situations so the season doesn't surprise me in any way," he said. "Try to run every route possible in the book and not make any excuses as to why I can't run it."

Waller enters his third full year in the Silver and Black after a standout season in which he set career highs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,196) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also broke the franchise single-season receptions record and made his first Pro Bowl.

The 28-year-old will, of course, be looking to break those career highs again in the 2021 season. He described his mentality as one that's focused on himself as the biggest challenger to his game.

"I take the field with the approach that the only person that can stop me is me," he said. "I have that confidence in my game. I try to have that confidence in how I handle life on a day-to-day basis.

"I feel like I'm the person that has gotten in my way in my past. Now I'm an ally to myself. I feel like I can accomplish whatever God has in store for me and I'm just trying to take these things one day at a time. I feel like I'm out here competing with myself and as long as I'm out of my own way, I like what's going to come."

The one noise he won't be tuning out though is the cheers of fans as they make their way to the stands of Allegiant Stadium for the first time. Waller said the return of Raider Nation would be a welcome sight — and sound — after a season of quiet due to COVID-19.