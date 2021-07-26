Darren Waller eager to see O-line continue to grow and 'do great things'

Jul 26, 2021 at 12:05 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Training Camp is about to kick off with plenty of new faces on the Raiders' offensive line.

On Monday's edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" show, tight end Darren Waller broke down what he's seen so far from the new guys on the O-line as well as his own personal mentality heading into the season.

"I've been impressed with Andre James at center so far," he said. "Just his mental preparation and how he's already on top of calls and checks. ... Alex Leatherwood is a guy you can tell he's absolutely locked in and is taking this very seriously. I'm excited to see how he builds upon the foundation that he already has.

"Having guys like Richie [Incognito] in there and Denzelle Good on the interior helping guys like John Simpson continue to develop. I feel like our offensive line is going to do great things and just continue to get better under Coach [Tom] Cable's leadership. Offensively, I'm looking forward to seeing what Bryan [Edwards] and Henry [Ruggs III] do on the outside. Two supremely talented guys that I want to see win in every way possible."

Related Links

The tight end kept busy in the offseason, putting in the work to bring his game to another level as he aims for another successful campaign.

"Staying on top of training, making sure I'm putting myself in uncomfortable situations so the season doesn't surprise me in any way," he said. "Try to run every route possible in the book and not make any excuses as to why I can't run it."

Waller enters his third full year in the Silver and Black after a standout season in which he set career highs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,196) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also broke the franchise single-season receptions record and made his first Pro Bowl.

The 28-year-old will, of course, be looking to break those career highs again in the 2021 season. He described his mentality as one that's focused on himself as the biggest challenger to his game.

"I take the field with the approach that the only person that can stop me is me," he said. "I have that confidence in my game. I try to have that confidence in how I handle life on a day-to-day basis.

"I feel like I'm the person that has gotten in my way in my past. Now I'm an ally to myself. I feel like I can accomplish whatever God has in store for me and I'm just trying to take these things one day at a time. I feel like I'm out here competing with myself and as long as I'm out of my own way, I like what's going to come."

The one noise he won't be tuning out though is the cheers of fans as they make their way to the stands of Allegiant Stadium for the first time. Waller said the return of Raider Nation would be a welcome sight — and sound — after a season of quiet due to COVID-19.

"It was a great experience to play in that stadium last year but we were really missing the most important element which is Raider Nation... We need that energy to help take us to another level."

Photos: Raiders arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp

View photos as coaches, rookies and select veterans report to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the start of 2021 Training Camp.

A photo of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before players and coaches arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
1 / 52

A photo of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before players and coaches arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
2 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
3 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
4 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
5 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
6 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
7 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
8 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
9 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
10 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
11 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
12 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
13 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
14 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
15 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
16 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
17 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
18 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Tim Berbenich arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
19 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Tim Berbenich arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
20 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) and kicker Dominik Eberle (5) arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
21 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) and kicker Dominik Eberle (5) arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
22 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
23 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
24 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
25 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
26 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (49) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
27 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) and tackle Devery Hamilton (73) arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
28 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) and tackle Devery Hamilton (73) arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
29 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
30 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
31 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
32 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
33 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
34 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
35 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
36 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
37 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
38 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
39 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
40 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
41 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
42 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
43 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
44 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
45 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
46 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
47 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
48 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
49 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A photo of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players and coaches arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
50 / 52

A photo of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as players and coaches arrive for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
51 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.
52 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) arrives for 2021 Pre-Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Coach Jon Gruden on Alex Leatherwood: 'I have no doubt about him'

Despite the changes to the offensive line, Coach Gruden is confident in his young unit.
news

Henry Ruggs III ranks second in speed in Madden '22

Ruggs received a 98 speed rating in the newest installment of EA Sports' Madden.
news

Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Coaches

The Raiders have selected the following five coaches to work as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program for the team's 2021 Training Camp.
news

Raiders add Corliss Waitman, waive Dominik Eberle 

Waitman joins the Raiders after originally signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Advertising