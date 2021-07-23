Raiders Mailbag: What position battle are you most excited to see in Training Camp?

Rob Campbell says...

"Looking forward to watching the interior offensive line unfold."

I also believe that this will be a great battle.

I have publicly stated on Upon Further Review that my biggest question surrounding the offensive line is Andre James. The undrafted rookie free agent re-signed with the Raiders this offseason after All-Pro Center Rodney Hudson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. That is going to be extremely big shoes to fill for a man who's only started one NFL game in his two seasons with the team.

Nevertheless, James has looked good so far this offseason and has gained the trust and admiration of his teammates on the offensive line. The starting job won't just be handed to him though, as he'll have to compete with Nick Martin. Martin has proven in his time with the Houston Texans that he can be an exception pass blocker and can be considered reliable. Martin has started in 48 consecutive games.

Another great battle on the interior offensive line will be if John Simpson can make a case for the starting right guard position. Simpson will have to dethrone veteran Denzelle Good, who is coming off a clutch season in which he started at three different positions on the line due to injuries. However, Simpson also was able to get some time in the trenches last season and showed that even with a rookie learning curve, he had the promise and skill set the Raiders were expecting from him coming out of Clemson.