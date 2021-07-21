2021 Position Battle: Casey Hayward Jr. is in line to be a leader for this young Raiders secondary

Good news: The Raiders secondary proved to me last season that they don't lack talent, athleticism or grit when they step onto the football field.

Not so good news: They made a lot of mental mistakes last season.

When you have a secondary still trying to figure things out on the next level, there are going to be some growing pains. That's undeniable. However, the Raiders young defensive backs have the potential to be great and must show that on a consistent level this upcoming season if this young defense wants to succeed.

Alongside the offensive line, the most active competition on the roster might be among the cornerbacks and safeties this Training Camp and preseason. There are currently 12 cornerbacks and six safeties on the roster, with a few of them locked into secure roles going into camp. Everyone is battling to prove they can help benefit the defense.

One of the most impressive cornerbacks returning to the mix is Trayvon Mullen. Going into his third season, Mullen has progressively gotten better each of his two years in the league and looks well worth the second-round value the Raiders got him for out of Clemson University. Last season, No. 27 led the team in pass deflections (14) and was tied for second on the team in interceptions (two).

And according to Mullen, he's not letting up for anyone.