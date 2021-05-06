'A true pro': Casey Hayward Jr. is ready to set a professional tone for the secondary

May 06, 2021 at 03:24 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Casey Hayward Jr. has decided to pack his bags and follow his defensive coordinator nearly 300 miles northeast to the desert.

After months of speculation of what players would fit Gus Bradley's new defensive scheme, the Silver and Black officially inked Hayward in the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday afternoon. The signing is a nice cherry on top for the Raiders' free-agent class after spending this offseason bolstering the defense with veterans Yannick Ngakoue, Solomon Thomas and Rasul Douglas.

For Hayward, it was as much about rejoining Gus Bradley, a coach Hayward affectionately calls "my guy," as it was about having an opportunity to serve as a leader to the Raiders' young secondary.

"Most of the time, [this league] is about 'I'. It's got a selfish component to it," Hayward told Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal on Upon Further Review. "I remember when I was in Green Bay, I got drafted in the second round. We had some guys that were already there that had had a lot of success — Tramon Williams, Charles Woodson, Sam Shields — those guys won Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, things like that."

Those veterans set a tone that gave Hayward a model of mentorship he's adopted, especially as he's matured into one of the league's most reliable and professional cornerbacks.

"When I got [to Green Bay], those guys treated me just like everybody else," Hayward said. "Tramon took me under his wing. ... Obviously when I got there, I wanted to come in and play. But Tramon wasn't worried about that. He was worried about the bigger picture. He wanted me to get better. He wanted to show me how to be a pro. Over the years, that's what I've been trying to do as well. ... That's what it's about."

That mentality is music to Mike Mayock's ears. The Raiders' general manager was a guest on Raider Nation Radio on Thursday and echoed Hayward's sentiments.

"We knew we had a need at corner," Mayock said. "We especially wanted a veteran corner. As a matter of fact, Gus Bradley and I called him together. Because Gus has such a good relationship, as does Coach [Ron] Milus... we got [Hayward] on the phone."

It didn't take long for both sides to find common ground.

"Long story short, the fit was established," Mayock said. "[Hayward] wanted to come here. As soon as the draft ended, he was the first phone call. It all came together."

It's no secret there is a lot of youth — and a lot of draft capital — in the secondary. In addition to raising the level of competition instantly, Mayock thinks Hayward can set a professional tone in the position room.

"The whole key to him? Veteran corner," Mayock said. "True pro. Kids in the room are going to look up to him. He works hard at it every single day. He'll be good for them both on and off the field. We're excited to have him."

Hayward had his best years in the NFL under Bradley and Milus in their time together with the Chargers. He was a two-time Pro Bowler, two-time Second team All-Pro and led the league in interceptions (7) in 2016.

The 31-year old cornerback now has the opportunity to get back on the right foot with some familiar faces.

Photos: New Raiders CB Casey Hayward Jr.

View photos of new Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. in action. A versatile corner and defensive leader, Hayward Jr. joins the Silver and Black having spent his first nine years with the Green Bay Packers (2012-15) and Los Angeles Chargers (2016-20).

CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
1 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
2 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
3 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
4 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Doug Murray/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
5 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
6 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
7 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
8 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
9 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
10 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
11 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Paul Beaty/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
12 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
13 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
14 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
15 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
16 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
17 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
18 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

DAVE EINSEL/Associated Press
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)
19 / 19

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Previous teams: Green Bay Packers (2012–15), Los Angeles Chargers (2016–20)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Karl Joseph returns to a Raiders squad he 'never wanted to leave'

The Raiders 2016 first-round pick is excited to make his return to the Raiders and says he hopes to end his career in Silver and Black.
news

Playing word association with the Raiders' new free-agent playmakers

What comes to mind when assessing the newest members of the Silver and Black?
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the new free agent signings impact the Silver and Black?

After two weeks of free agency, there has been plenty of discussion on some of the Raiders' signings and decisions so far.
news

Raiders sign WR Willie Snead

Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.
news

Quick Hits: Nick Martin is 'very excited' to block for new backfield tandem in Las Vegas

The former Houston Texans center addressed the media for the first time as a Raider Wednesday.
news

Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good

Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season.
news

Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders sign C Nick Martin

Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club.
news

Raiders re-sign CB Nevin Lawson

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Raiders sign DL Darius Philon

Philon has made 54 appearances with 19 starts, totaling 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.
news

Raiders sign DL Matt Dickerson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Matt Dickerson, the club announced Monday.
Advertising