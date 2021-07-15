2021 Position Battle: It's going to be a boom-or-bust type of season for the Raiders defensive line

The Silver and Black added another high profile signing in Solomon Thomas, who came from the San Francisco 49ers. Thomas was the third pick overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and one of two players on the Raiders active roster who have played in a Super Bowl. The move for Thomas from the bay to the desert was much needed for Thomas – who had the early portion of his career hampered by injuries and the mental anguish and depression he suffered from losing his sister. He will also be moving back to the three-technique tackle position that he excelled at at Stanford.

"Just being around here with the guys has been awesome," Thomas said on getting acclimated with his new team during OTAs. "I've been trying to soak it up all because I know in a second it could be gone. I experienced that last year and it's really had me really take advantage and soak all this up because quickly I faced the fact that I'm not playing football. I don't want to be there. I want to play football. I want to play for a long time and I want to be a great player in this league, a great player.

"I'm just happy to be back on the field, be around teammates, be in the locker room and getting to play the game I love."