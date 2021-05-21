Solomon Thomas pens letter to late sister for The Players' Tribune

May 21, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders new addition Solomon Thomas continues to do his part to advocate for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Thomas is the latest player to write for The Players' Tribune, penning an open letter to his late sister. The former Stanford standout also recently launched The Defensive Line Foundation an organization dedicated to end the epidemic of youth suicide — in honor of his late sister.

"People say grief gets easier over time, and that you learn to live with the loss and the pain. But to be honest ... that’s bulls***. I miss you more with each day, Ella. I feel your pain more. I want to see you MORE." Solomon Thomas to his sister Ella

The gut-wrenching letter can be found here.

Much respect to Solomon Thomas for his work to end the stigma of mental health and using this story to save lives.

