Tre'von Moehrig promises Raider Nation 'the best out of me each and every day' after signing rookie deal

Jun 21, 2021 at 02:17 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Tre'von Moehrig couldn't help but to wake up this morning feeling grateful.

He knew he was only a couple of hours away from years of hard work culminating when he connected pen to paper on his first NFL contract.

The Raiders' 2021 second-round draft pick signed his rookie deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning. This highly anticipated day has been many years in the making for the young safety since his days in Spring Valley, Texas.

"It's crazy, it's a blessing," said Moehrig after signing his rookie deal in Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev. "I woke up today with a big smile on my face just thanking God and my family for everything they've put into me to help me get here."

It's taken very little time for the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner to impress the Raiders organization this offseason. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has had experience coaching up talented defensive backs such as Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Chris Harris and Casey Hayward Jr., and the things he's seen so far from Moehrig in OTAs and minicamp may indicate that he's the next great Pro Bowl defensive back he'll be able to coach.

"Just his picking up the concepts and his attention to detail has very impressive," said Gus Bradley on The Game Plan with JT the Brick. "The arrow is going up just as far as him learning the defense and picking up some of the new concepts we're teaching."

Related Links

With Moehrig still in the process of learning the new defense, he's also been trying to adjust from TCU to the Silver and Black.

"We're developing fast," Moehrig said. "We're creating bonds already. ... Great group of guys that love to work and want to find time to hang out outside of football so we can get to know each other more, so overall everybody in the rookie class has been great."

"They (both) want to coach us to win, coach us to be perfect," said Moehrig on his former TCU head coach Gary Patterson and Coach Bradley. "If I had to say one (difference from Patterson to Bradley) is probably the everyday yelling and screaming that Coach P does. I can't say I miss that," joked Moehrig.

One player that No. 25 credited for helping him through the process of becoming established with the Raiders defense is safety Johnathan Abram. Abram is coming off a 2020 NFL season where he led the Raiders in total tackles (86) and has become a vocal leader of the team going into his third season with the team.

"He's been here since I got here, talked to me on the phone before the draft, on the draft – he's been here trying to help me get the qualities of the leadership role that I'm looking forward to do."

Moehrig arguably had the most decorated college career out of any Raiders' 2021 draft pick. He racked up 125 tackles (86 solo), seven interceptions, 28 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his three seasons as a Horned Frog. He also was the recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award Recipient as the nation's top defensive back his junior season, while being named to seven All-American teams, including second-team honors by the Associated Press. Moehrig believes his track record gives Raiders fans a small glimpse of what's to come from him in the Silver and Black.

"I'm looking forward to this season and the years to come. I promise you're going to get the best out of me each and every day. I'm a hard worker and somebody who just wants to win."

Photos: Raiders 2021 Media Day

View photos of veterans, free-agent additions, and rookies as they suit up in the Silver and Black for the first time this season during the Raiders 2021 Media Day.

Advertising