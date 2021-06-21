Tre'von Moehrig promises Raider Nation 'the best out of me each and every day' after signing rookie deal

With Moehrig still in the process of learning the new defense, he's also been trying to adjust from TCU to the Silver and Black.

"We're developing fast," Moehrig said. "We're creating bonds already. ... Great group of guys that love to work and want to find time to hang out outside of football so we can get to know each other more, so overall everybody in the rookie class has been great."

"They (both) want to coach us to win, coach us to be perfect," said Moehrig on his former TCU head coach Gary Patterson and Coach Bradley. "If I had to say one (difference from Patterson to Bradley) is probably the everyday yelling and screaming that Coach P does. I can't say I miss that," joked Moehrig.

One player that No. 25 credited for helping him through the process of becoming established with the Raiders defense is safety Johnathan Abram. Abram is coming off a 2020 NFL season where he led the Raiders in total tackles (86) and has become a vocal leader of the team going into his third season with the team.

"He's been here since I got here, talked to me on the phone before the draft, on the draft – he's been here trying to help me get the qualities of the leadership role that I'm looking forward to do."

Moehrig arguably had the most decorated college career out of any Raiders' 2021 draft pick. He racked up 125 tackles (86 solo), seven interceptions, 28 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his three seasons as a Horned Frog. He also was the recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award Recipient as the nation's top defensive back his junior season, while being named to seven All-American teams, including second-team honors by the Associated Press. Moehrig believes his track record gives Raiders fans a small glimpse of what's to come from him in the Silver and Black.