Trevon Moehrig: The Raiders 'were planning to come get me' all along

Many draft viewers wondered how a potential star in Trevon Moehrig could slide to the Raiders at 43. Reported injury issues have been speculated among the reasons why the TCU captain, but Moehrig quickly dismissed the injury as "minor" and claimed that he is "ready to go."

"I don't think it was a problem," Moehrig said. "It wasn't a big deal. My back is safe, and I'm pumped to be a Raider. It was a good process, a fun process. It was three months of interviewing and working out. It was a grind, but it was all worth it just for this moment."

"It's a blessing just to be here, to get this opportunity and to play for the Raiders. I'm just excited to play for the Raiders, man. ... I'm excited and blessed."

The Horned Frog is a self-described "Texas boy" that was born and raised in a town several miles north to San Antonio, Texas. Moehrig's migration to Las Vegas will be his first, and he's excited to embrace the desert.

"This change is going to be great," said Moehrig. "I'm excited, I've heard a lot of great things about Las Vegas. Obviously, the team is great, Coach Gruden and all the defensive coaches up there, so yeah, I think the transition is going to be smooth. I'm excited to go up there and see what it's like up in Las Vegas, man."