Trevon Moehrig: The Raiders 'were planning to come get me' all along

Many didn't think top safety prospect Trevon Moehrig would still be on the board Round 2 in the Raiders reach – but when life gives you lemons, you better make some good lemonade.
The Las Vegas Raiders traded up from the No. 48 spot with former bay rival San Francisco, and with the 43rd pick in return, they were able to secure Moehrig away from TCU. The reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner was the top-ranked safety by many draft experts, as well as Pro Football Focus, and Moehrig secured seven interceptions and 21 pass breakups in his three years of action at TCU. Oh, and he allowed no touchdowns as a primary defender this previous season.
Moehrig was very confident that he would become a Raider after "a lot of good conversations" with Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock early in the draft process.
"We had multiple interviews, conversations, talked to Coach Gruden, talked to the whole defensive staff, and they just told me they needed a safety and they were planning to come get me," said Trevon Moehrig after being selected.
"I'm super excited. I'm pumped."
Many draft viewers wondered how a potential star in Trevon Moehrig could slide to the Raiders at 43. Reported injury issues have been speculated among the reasons why the TCU captain, but Moehrig quickly dismissed the injury as "minor" and claimed that he is "ready to go."
"I don't think it was a problem," Moehrig said. "It wasn't a big deal. My back is safe, and I'm pumped to be a Raider. It was a good process, a fun process. It was three months of interviewing and working out. It was a grind, but it was all worth it just for this moment."
"It's a blessing just to be here, to get this opportunity and to play for the Raiders. I'm just excited to play for the Raiders, man. ... I'm excited and blessed."
The Horned Frog is a self-described "Texas boy" that was born and raised in a town several miles north to San Antonio, Texas. Moehrig's migration to Las Vegas will be his first, and he's excited to embrace the desert.
"This change is going to be great," said Moehrig. "I'm excited, I've heard a lot of great things about Las Vegas. Obviously, the team is great, Coach Gruden and all the defensive coaches up there, so yeah, I think the transition is going to be smooth. I'm excited to go up there and see what it's like up in Las Vegas, man."
Moehrig is poised to play a big part in Gus Bradley's new defense, and with his great instincts, good speed and leadership skills, many people may regret not taking him earlier for years to come.
