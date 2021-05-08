Raiders Mailbag: Who will shine among the Raiders 2021 draft class?

Jason Mills says...

"I'm happy with the players we drafted. We drafted for needs that will fortify the team."

It's not a question, but I must agree with Jason. Everything the Raiders needed going into the draft, they were able to acquire.

The Silver and Black offensive line was able to fill a huge void at right tackle by selecting Alex Leatherwood, a good replacement for Trent Brown, as he already has NFL size and length at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds and freakish athleticism for someone his size (he ran a 4.96 40-yard dash at his Pro Day). They got a steal in the seventh round with center Jimmy Morrissey, who walked on to the Pittsburgh Panthers football team and became a four-year starter and team captain. Morrissey has also shown versatility playing center and guard which will be beneficial for the Raiders plug-and-play offensive line.

They addressed getting better stopping the run with safeties Tyree Gillespie and Divine Deablo, who have great speed and pursuit to sniffing out the run. It will be beneficial to stack the guys in the box, as the Raiders allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns this past season. This also coincides with Trevon Moehrig, who could potentially have been the biggest steal of the draft, and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, who can develop into a great talent behind Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby.