Alex Leatherwood is ready to come in and 'prove the [Raiders] right'

Leatherwood attributes a lot of his success and will to compete to Alabama football and the program that he came up through led by seven-time national champion coach Nick Saban. The pressure Leatherwood has on him coming to Las Vegas is not much different than the pressure he dealt with in college, having to switch positions and contribute right out the jump as a true freshman.

"Definitely it was important for me to play early," Leatherwood said. "I didn't get to start as a freshman, but I accepted my role on the team ... and I was a backup. I just got in my bag and tried to perfect my craft as much as I could. Just coming from a place like (Alabama) and being around a lot of competition, I feel like that drove me to be even greater because I'm super competitive at nature. So, I felt like it was a great fit. It was a great spot to be in by nature. The nature of the program was a great fit.