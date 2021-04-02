'It doesn't stop here' for Kolton Miller after signing multi-year extension with the Raiders

"I know there was a lot of adversity my rookie season... I just took it day by day and proved as much as I can. And I'm going to continue to improve. I'm going to get stronger, improve my technique, it doesn't stop here."

The two major factors that made Miller want to stay in Silver and Black are his love for the fanbase and the organization, as well as what he knows is around the corner for the big boys up front.

"I think we're continuing to build," said Miller. "I thought we made great strides last year, but obviously times changed. Like this year, things got moved around a lot and that happens with teams, but I feel really confident in our group, and going forward I have the upmost confidence in the staff. I'm going along for the ride, and I'm for it."

Miller attributes a lot of his development to guys in the locker room like former Raiders center Rodney Hudson, who was just traded to the Arizona Cardinals, and center Andre James who also recently signed an extension this offseason. James has been teammates with Miller dating back to their time at UCLA and work and train together extensively. Miller is excited to see his teammate and friend continue to develop with him and work for the opportunity to see more time on the field.

"You can see he already had the footwork, already had the fundamentals, he just needed to fine tune some of the smaller stuff. He's come along a great way. I'm excited for the season. I'm excited for the competition coming up to see what he does. It's funny to look back at that."

Along with Miller, who is 25 years old, the offensive line has made the shift the offseason to younger talent coming up in James, Brandon Parker and John Simpson. The Silver and Black has also signed the versatile Nick Martin who can guide the offensive line in veteran leadership alongside Denzelle Good and Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito.