Raiders acquire 2021 draft selection; Trade Rodney Hudson

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send C Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Cardinals in return for a 2021 third-round draft pick .

Hudson started all 92 appearances over the past six seasons with the Raiders, earning three Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro honor for the first time in his career in 2019. Hudson also garnered PFWA All-AFC team accolades in 2016 and 2019 and was a four-time winner of the Raiders Commitment to Excellence Award. Over his 10-year career, Hudson has appeared in 143 games with 127 starts.