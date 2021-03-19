Raiders acquire 2021 draft selection; Trade Rodney Hudson

Mar 19, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2021 draft selection via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, the club announced Friday.

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send C Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Cardinals in return for a 2021 third-round draft pick.

Hudson started all 92 appearances over the past six seasons with the Raiders, earning three Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro honor for the first time in his career in 2019. Hudson also garnered PFWA All-AFC team accolades in 2016 and 2019 and was a four-time winner of the Raiders Commitment to Excellence Award. Over his 10-year career, Hudson has appeared in 143 games with 127 starts.

