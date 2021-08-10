Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Gus Bradley is getting the most out of his defense

Great day for Raiders defense

Bradley had seen enough from his defense early in live practice. "Clean this [expletive] up," you could hear him scream at his defense after getting beat on a slant route.

And as soon as he did that, the defense turned it all the way up.

The defense had a fantastic second half of practice. They would go on to create at least five turnovers on the offense throughout practice today. The coverage was on point and the defensive line did a good job of creating pressure on Carr, Mariota and Peterman. The play of Clelin Ferrell﻿, Trayvon Mullen Jr. and former UNLV standout Javin White stood out to me the most. It only further hyped me up to see the defensive unit Bradley puts on the field Saturday.