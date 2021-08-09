Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of 2021

Aug 09, 2021 at 03:54 PM
Raiders.com Staff
With the preseason opener just days away, the Las Vegas Raiders unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of 2021 on Monday.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember changes are fluid and at the coaches' discretion. That said, take a look at the full chart below.

Offense

Position
WR Henry Ruggs III John Brown Keelan Doss Dillon Stoner
LT Kolton Miller Brandon Parker
LG Richie Incognito John Simpson Lester Cotton Sr.
C Andre James Nick Martin Jimmy Morrissey
RG Denzelle Good Patrick Omameh Parker Ehinger Jeremiah Poutasi
RT Alex Leatherwood Jaryd Jones-Smith
TE Darren Waller Foster Moreau Derek Carrier Nick Bowers
Matt Bushman Alex Ellis
WR Bryan Edwards Zay Jones Marcell Ateman Caleb Scott
WR Hunter Renfrow Willie Snead IV DJ Turner Trey Quinn
QB Derek Carr Marcus Mariota Nathan Peterman
RB Josh Jacobs Kenyan Drake Jalen Richard Trey Ragas
B.J. Emmons Bo Scarbrough
FB Alec Ingold Garrett Groshek

Defense

Position
DE Yannick Ngakoue Carl Nassib Malcolm Koonce
NT Johnathan Hankins Niles Scott Matt Dickerson Gerald McCoy
DT Quinton Jefferson -or- Solomon Thomas -or- Darius Philon Kendal Vickers
Darius Stills
DE Maxx Crosby Clelin Ferrell Gerri Green
SLB Tanner Muse Asmar Bilal
MLB Nicholas Morrow Nick Kwiatkoski Max Richardson
WLB Cory Littleton Javin White Darron Lee [Divine Deablo]
LCB Trayvon Mullen Jr. Keisean Nixon Rasul Douglas [Isaiah Johnson]
RCB Casey Hayward Jr. Damon Arnette Blidi Wreh-Wilson De'Vante Bausby
CB Nevin Lawson Nate Hobbs Amik Robertson Shaun Crawford
FS Tre'von Moehrig Dallin Leavitt Roderic Teamer
SS Johnathan Abram Karl Joseph Tyree Gillespie

Specialists

Position
P AJ Cole Corliss Waitman
K [Daniel Carlson] Dominik Eberle
H AJ Cole
LS Trent Sieg Liam McCullough
KR Jalen Richard Kenyan Drake Henry Ruggs III DJ Turner
PR Hunter Renfrow DJ Turner Dillon Stoner

Training Camp Practice at Allegiant Stadium: 8.8.21

View the best photos from the Raiders' Training Camp practice at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Karl Joseph (43) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Patrick Omameh (77) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and the offensive line huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and the offensive line huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and the defensive line huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli and the defensive line huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

The Al Davis Memorial Torch during practice at 2021 Training Camp.
The Al Davis Memorial Torch during practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back De'Vante Bausby (41) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Shaun Crawford (40) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Dominik Eberle (5) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (79) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

