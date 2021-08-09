Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of 2021

With the preseason opener just days away, the Las Vegas Raiders unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of 2021 on Monday.
Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember changes are fluid and at the coaches' discretion. That said, take a look at the full chart below.
Offense
|Position
|WR
|Henry Ruggs III
|John Brown
|Keelan Doss
|Dillon Stoner
|LT
|Kolton Miller
|Brandon Parker
|LG
|Richie Incognito
|John Simpson
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|C
|Andre James
|Nick Martin
|Jimmy Morrissey
|RG
|Denzelle Good
|Patrick Omameh
|Parker Ehinger
|Jeremiah Poutasi
|RT
|Alex Leatherwood
|Jaryd Jones-Smith
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Foster Moreau
|Derek Carrier
|Nick Bowers
|Matt Bushman
|Alex Ellis
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|Zay Jones
|Marcell Ateman
|Caleb Scott
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Willie Snead IV
|DJ Turner
|Trey Quinn
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Marcus Mariota
|Nathan Peterman
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Kenyan Drake
|Jalen Richard
|Trey Ragas
|B.J. Emmons
|Bo Scarbrough
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|Garrett Groshek
Defense
|Position
|DE
|Yannick Ngakoue
|Carl Nassib
|Malcolm Koonce
|NT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Niles Scott
|Matt Dickerson
|Gerald McCoy
|DT
|Quinton Jefferson
|-or- Solomon Thomas
|-or- Darius Philon
|Kendal Vickers
|Darius Stills
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Clelin Ferrell
|Gerri Green
|SLB
|Tanner Muse
|Asmar Bilal
|MLB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Max Richardson
|WLB
|Cory Littleton
|Javin White
|Darron Lee
|[Divine Deablo]
|LCB
|Trayvon Mullen Jr.
|Keisean Nixon
|Rasul Douglas
|[Isaiah Johnson]
|RCB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Damon Arnette
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|De'Vante Bausby
|CB
|Nevin Lawson
|Nate Hobbs
|Amik Robertson
|Shaun Crawford
|FS
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Dallin Leavitt
|Roderic Teamer
|SS
|Johnathan Abram
|Karl Joseph
|Tyree Gillespie
Specialists
|Position
|P
|AJ Cole
|Corliss Waitman
|K
|[Daniel Carlson]
|Dominik Eberle
|H
|AJ Cole
|LS
|Trent Sieg
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Jalen Richard
|Kenyan Drake
|Henry Ruggs III
|DJ Turner
|PR
|Hunter Renfrow
|DJ Turner
|Dillon Stoner
View the best photos from the Raiders' Training Camp practice at Allegiant Stadium.