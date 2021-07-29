Charles Woodson gets first look at gold jacket ahead of Hall of Fame enshrinement

Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame moment is almost here, but ahead of arriving in Canton, the defensive back got his first look at iconic piece of clothing that marks him as one of the best to ever play.
Surrounded by his two sons, Woodson opened up the large box containing his gold jacket, as well as a special note from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
A smile spread across his face as he pulled out the jacket and showed it off to his kids, holding it up to both of them and saying, "One day you'll grow into it."
Woodson will be officially enshrined during a ceremony in Canton on Sunday, Aug. 8. He is slated to give the last speech of the night.
Check out the full video of the jacket unboxing below:
With his selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, take a look back at photos of defensive back Charles Woodson's legendary career with the Silver and Black.