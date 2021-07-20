Pro Football Hall of Fame announces order of speeches, Woodson to close out Class of '21 ceremony

Jul 20, 2021 at 01:25 PM
Raiders.com Staff
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released the official time and lineup for the Class of 2021 Enshrinement Ceremony. Among the eight inductees, two Raiders legends in defensive back Charles Woodson and former head coach Tom Flores will be inducted.

Flores is slated to deliver his speech second, while Woodson will close out the event as the last speech of the night.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 – a day after the Class of 2020 is inducted as their ceremony was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

"When you make the Hall of Fame, you don't make the Hall of Fame. You and your family make the Hall of Fame," Flores said. "And your friends, and your coaches and your players. We all go in together."

"I get to celebrate that for eternity and what an unbelievable experience it's going to be that night," Woodson said. "And then for a lifetime to say, 'I'm a Hall of Famer.'"

The full lineup on Sunday, Aug. 8 will be:

1. Drew Pearson

2. Tom Flores

3. Peyton Manning

4. John Lynch

5. Calvin Johnson

6. Alan Faneca

7. Charles Woodson

A video tribute to Class of 2021 member Bill Nunn will also be shown during the program.

Charles Woodson's legendary Raiders career in photos

With his selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, take a look back at photos of defensive back Charles Woodson's legendary career with the Silver and Black.

Woodson was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman trophy at the University of Michigan. He played in 154 games with 151 starts as a Raider and recorded 27 interceptions for 398 yards and 2 TDs. Woodson is the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.
