Pro Football Hall of Fame announces order of speeches, Woodson to close out Class of '21 ceremony

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released the official time and lineup for the Class of 2021 Enshrinement Ceremony. Among the eight inductees, two Raiders legends in defensive back Charles Woodson and former head coach Tom Flores will be inducted.

Flores is slated to deliver his speech second, while Woodson will close out the event as the last speech of the night.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 – a day after the Class of 2020 is inducted as their ceremony was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

"When you make the Hall of Fame, you don't make the Hall of Fame. You and your family make the Hall of Fame," Flores said. "And your friends, and your coaches and your players. We all go in together."