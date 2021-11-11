A first look at Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence

The legendary Raiders cornerback will now add another piece of gold to his already fully established trophy collection.

Charles Woodson will be honored during a ceremony before the Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with his Ring of Excellence. Woodson will receive his ring from retired Hall of Fame President & Executive Director David Baker with multiple other Raiders' Hall of Famers in attendance and his Hall of Fame bronze bust on display.

C-Wood is the second Raider to receive his Hall of Fame ring in this fashion this season, as Tom Flores was honored during halftime of the Raiders game vs. the Miami Dolphins in September.

The astonishing Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence for the cornerback is set in 14K gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats.